Candice Swanepoel Poses With Her Legs Apart In Animal-Print Bikini Bottoms

Candice sizzled in the hot new bikini photo.

Candice Swanepoel proudly showed off her flawless bikini body in a snap recently shared by her own swimwear range, Tropic of C. The stunning photo of the Victoria’s Secret Angel of a decade showed the lingerie model as she posed in a mismatched bikini look while she sat with her legs parted.

The sizzling photo, which was posted to Tropic of C’s official Instagram account on April 5 and came shortly after she wowed in a plunging leopard-print swimsuit, showed Candice as she flashed plenty of skin in a unique two-piece from the line.

She stunned in a green and yellow bikini top with a rectangular print across the chest and a racer-back. The fun design also featured a bright red trim that stretched around her neck, arms, and her torso as she flashed her toned abs.

But her swimwear look wasn’t all matchy matchy.

The mom of two paired the top with pretty skimpy bikini bottoms in a completely different print as she took a walk on the wild side.

The 31-year-old supermodel rocked a pair of animal-print bikini bottoms which didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination. The bottoms were very high-cut at the leg to show off all of her long, toned legs and also pulled all the way up to her bellybutton to highlight her tiny waist.

Candice’s all-over tan was on full display for the camera as she sat on a wooden stool with her legs apart. She had her arms in front of her as she rested them on the edge of the stump.

She looked happy and healthy as she flashed her megawatt smile for the camera while she posed in front of wall covered in colorful graffiti.

Candice, who appeared to wear only minimal, natural makeup, tilted her head upwards and smiled from ear to ear with her eyes closed as her long, blond hair was left down and flowed down her back.

The mom of two accessorized with a pair of thick gold hoops in both ears.

In the caption, Tropic of C confirmed that Candice wore the arc top with the sana bottoms.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on the latest bikini photo in the comments section.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Your smile is contagious babe!” another person said.

“Just so gorgeous!!! Thank you for the smile!” a third person wrote.

This isn’t the first time Candice has showed off her penchant for animal-print swimwear.

Another snap recently shared to Instagram by Tropic of C showed her as she enjoyed an outdoor show in a pair of leopard-print bikini bottoms while somewhere very tropical.