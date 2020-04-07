‘The Conners’ Fans React As Estelle Parsons’ Bev Returns For Epic Lunch Box Showdown With Jackie

Grandma Bev is back for a dysfunctional family reunion.

The Conners will welcome back several familiar faces for the episode “The Icewoman Cometh,” and fans are happy to see them back. A press release for the upcoming episode posted by ABC press reveals that Estelle Parsons and Katey Sagal will be guest stars this week after extended absences from the spinoff series.

In a sneak peek clip from the new Conners episode, Parsons, 92, makes a grand entrance as Beverly Harris, the difficult mother of Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and the late Roseanne. In a tense scene, the mother and daughter exchange nasty barbs as Beverly accuses Jackie of breaking up the family by reopening the Lunch Box, the eatery once co-owned by the clan.

“Well I was hoping it would break up the family, but here you are,” Jackie says to her mother.

In comments to a video of the clip posted on The Conners Instagram page, fans reacted to the return of Parsons’ iconic Beverly character.

“Love when Bev comes on,” one fan wrote.

“We need more Bev,” another added.

“I could watch 20 minutes of Jackie and Bev every week!” a third fan wrote.

“Bev brings out the worst of Jackie…..awesome,” another added.

Fans of the original Roseanne series have watched Bev and Jackie’s love-hate relationship play out for more than 30 years.

In the episode synopsis, it’s also revealed that when Beverly returns to Lanford she announces that she’d like to use her money to fund her great-grandson Mark’s (Ames McNamara) tuition to a prestigious coding camp, but she butts heads with Darlene (Sara Gilbert), who wants her to give the money to Harris (Emma Kenney) for school instead. Fans may recall that Darlene has been named her grandmother Bev’s power of attorney and currently handles her finances, which is how Jackie was able to fund the Lunch Box reopening to begin with.

In another storyline, Dan (John Goodman) realizes how much he misses Louise (Sagal) and decides to visit her on tour. Dan has struggled to commit to a romantic relationship with Louise as he continues to mourn the death of his wife of 45 years, so it will be interesting to see how far he goes regarding his feelings for the former Casa Bonita bar manager.

In addition to Parsons and Sagal, “The Icewoman Cometh” episode of The Conners will feature James Pickens Jr. as Chuck, Stephen Monroe Taylor as Dwight, Steve Agee as Tony and Paul Hipp as Zach.