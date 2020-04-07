Hulk Hogan Shares His Thoughts On Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘God Has Taken Away Everything We Worship’

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Instagram on Monday to discuss what he feels about the coronavirus pandemic that continues to affect the world at large. In a lengthy post, the legendary wrestler said he believes that the ongoing outbreak might be divine punishment for those who have seemingly turned their back on God.

The new post featured a black-and-white photo of Hogan in his wrestling gear, leaning on a wall with his hands in a praying position, with the words “I Am That I Am” and the WWE icon’s name superimposed on the wall. As explained by 411Mania, the quote could be a reference to Exodus 3:14, where God appeared to Moses through a burning bush and said those words to the would-be prophet.

In his caption, Hogan suggested that through the coronavirus’ spread over the last three months, “God has taken away everything we worship,” may it be famous athletes and entertainers or material possessions.

“God said, ‘you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church.'”

After quoting a Biblical verse stating that God will forgive those who “humble” themselves and renounce their “wicked” ways, Hogan said that a vaccine might not be what the world needs during these trying times. The 66-year-old former WWE Champion added that people should use their time in self-quarantine to wean themselves away from outside distractions and undergo a “personal revival” — one where they can rebuild their relationship with God and shift their focus toward him.

Since the update went live on Monday morning, Hogan’s new post has gotten more than 51,000 likes, as well as more than 1,800 comments, many of which came from followers who agreed with his comments on the coronavirus pandemic. There were, however, a few slightly critical replies from individuals who felt that finding a vaccine and following health and safety recommendations are still as important as ever.

“Love the message but Nah we definitely need a vaccine though,” said one fan.

“But please stay home and wash your hands,” read a second comment.

Hogan isn’t the only wrestling legend who has commented in recent days on the coronavirus, though as Ringside News reported last week, Val Venis’ recent remarks focused solely on the Donald Trump administration’s stimulus package. In a series of tweets, the former WWE Superstar blasted the program as “communistic,” adding that people who believe that the government will be paying them $1,200 stimulus checks may be suffering from Stockholm syndrome.