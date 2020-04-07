‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Will Film New Episodes From Singer’s Montana Cabin

The talk series has been shut down for three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will film new episodes from the Montana cabin where the singer, her husband, and children have been hunkering down since leaving California three weeks ago. The talk series, still in its first season, has been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new episode will be remotely produced each week. Kelly will interview celebrities virtually and continue her coverage of community leaders who have stepped up to assist those in need, particularly during this trying time, reported Deadline.

Instead of the series’ usual display of the singer’s talent, a wildly popular segment called “Kellyoke” where the original American Idol performs covers of popular tunes, the show will feature Kelly in installments of “Bathroom Kellyoke.”

Kelly has covered several tunes in the bathroom of the cabin via videos she has shared on Instagram, and they have been well-received by fans. Thus far, she has sung tunes by Mariah Carey and Kenny Rogers. She has used the hashtags “browntowel” and “darkerbrowntowel” to differentiate between the clips filmed in the only room where Kelly can carve out some time for herself.

Kelly has been communicating on Instagram with her viewers since the pandemic began by posting videos of herself and her children as they shelter in place along with Brandon Blackstock, Kelly’s husband and a producer of her show. These no-makeup and very real looks into her everyday life have been embraced by fans, who continue to champion the singer as being one of the most relatable hosts on daytime television.

Thus far, she has taken fans on a tour of her ranch, both inside and out. She has also been honest about her feelings regarding the current crisis, speaking to fans directly on some real subjects such as home schooling her kids, dealing with a clothing crisis for son Remy, and the real fear she felt when Brandon took their daughter River horseback riding for the first time.

The series has been airing new episodes for the past three weeks, as those were filmed before the pandemic occurred. During these never-before-seen episodes, the show has been airing current videos of Kelly filmed in Montana.

The show reportedly has so many episodes that fans will continue to see new episodes throughout the remainder of The Kelly Clarkson Show’s scheduled season, reported Deadline.

There are also planned episodes of a summer show titled The Kelly Clarkson Show: Summer Studio Sessions, stated Deadline. It was set to begin production in June from a recording studio in Los Angeles and will contain many of the same features from the talk series. There has been no word on if a potential start date or location change will occur as yet.