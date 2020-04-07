Blake Shelton Made A Hilarious Blunder During Home Performance With Gwen Stefani

Gwen poked a little fun at her man on Instagram.

Oops! Blake Shelton made a bit of a blunder as he performed at home alongside girlfriend Gwen Stefani as part of ACM Presents: Our Country special, which aired on CBS on April 5. The country superstar got his words a little mixed up during the end of their song on the country music show — and Gwen took to Instagram to make sure the hilarious moment didn’t go unnoticed.

Everything ran pretty smoothly for the loved-up couple of more than four years as they sang their latest duet, “Nobody But You,” while outside at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch, but it was right after their collaboration that he slipped up.

The video the mom of three shared to her social media account showed them getting playful as Blake spoke to the camera. The country superstar tried to deliver a sweet message to fans to sign off their at-home performance, but he ended up mixing up his words to say something else completely.

“Say stace, everybody. We love you,” Blake told fans, per E! News, after he meant to tell viewers to “stay safe” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gwen was bundled up and stood to Blake’s left. She burst out laughing as she heard her boyfriend mangle his words and nuzzled her face into his neck while he smiled.

Blake reiterated what he was supposed to say, adding, “I said, ‘Stay safe.'”

Gwen — who was recently forced to cancel the remaining shows of her Las Vegas residency due to the virus — shared the funny moment with her 10 million followers shortly after the broadcast and hilariously hashtagged the post with the new phrase he’d coined.

But it seems as though Blake also saw the funny side of his slip-up as Gwen teased him.

The “God’s Country” singer headed to Twitter after their performance aired across the U.S. and poked a little fun at himself over the blunder.

“Say Stace everybody… Say Stace..” he tweeted.

Plenty of fans replied to his message with hilarious quips.

“Well to be fair you were looking at the gorgeous @gwenstefani so who the hell could speak straight…” one fan joked alongside a winking emoji.

“Exactly! Say Stace Bwen and Grake and your family….thanks for the laugh that we all needed,” another tweeted to The Voice coach.

“Literally laughed out loud. Love you Blake an Gwen. Thank you,” a third person replied.

The two-hour ACM Presents: Our Country special saw a huge array of country stars — including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Keith Urban — perform songs from their homes in place of the 2020 ACM Awards.

The annual country music award show was set to take place in Las Vegas on April 5, but the event was postponed due to the pandemic. The show will now go ahead on September 16.