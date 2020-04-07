Texas Teenager Faces Terrorism Charge For Threatening To Spread Coronavirus, ‘I Will Shorten Your Life’

Texas teen Lorraine Maradiaga is facing terrorism charges after she posted videos on Snapchat threatening to infect people with the coronavirus, reports NBC News. In the videos, she can be heard telling people to call her if they want to die because she allegedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’ll meet you up and I will shorten your life,” said Maradiaga.

In a statement made on Sunday, the Carrollton police said they had not confirmed whether or not Maradiaga is a legitimate “threat to public health,” but are nonetheless “taking her social media actions very seriously.”

The 18-year-old was identified by the Carrollton police force. Officials are circulating her image on their social media accounts in the hopes that someone may come forward with more information, as she has not yet been located. Multiple people tagged the police on social media and sent the videos of Maradiaga to authorities after seeing them circulate online.

We have identified the woman seen on social media claiming to be COVID-19 positive as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga and are charging her with Terroristic Threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07. We have not located her yet. Tips: (972) 466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com. pic.twitter.com/KySDDXL2RH — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) April 5, 2020

In one video, the teen appeared to be at a COVID-19 testing site. A woman could be heard in the background, telling her to go home and await test results. In another video, Maradiaga reportedly filmed herself walking around a store and threatening to infect everyone in the vicinity. Carrollton police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito told reporters that Maradiaga issued a serious threat.

“I’m here at Walmart about to infest every motherf——, because if I’m going down, all you motherf—— are going down.”

DeVito also claims that Maradiaga shared another video that showed her coughing heavily into the camera. She told reporters that while they have yet to find Maradiaga, the teen’s family has been cooperative.

In response to the official Carrollton police tweet, social media users have expressed their horror at Maradiaga’s actions. Some of them found the scenario amusing, writing that while Maradiaga may have only posted the videos for attention, she’ll now potentially receive a prison sentence. Others felt that, in addition to a terrorist charge, she should also receive attempted murder charges if she does test positive for the virus.

“Criminal charges does not make you cool..lol especially not a charge like this…,” tweeted one user.

“This is no game and should have the most severe consequences,” wrote another person.

Unfortunately, incidents of people using the coronavirus as a way to threaten others are not uncommon. The Inquisitr recently reported that a British man named Mark Palmer spat in his wife’s face and said he hoped she would contract the virus. He was sentenced to 42 weeks in jail.