Lady Gaga & Gwen Stefani Ax All Las Vegas Shows Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani were scheduled to return to Las Vegas in a couple of weeks to continue their residencies. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands of people around the world, they won’t be taking place in the forthcoming months.

Gaga had plans to perform in her “Enigma” show at the end of April at the Park Theater but has been forced to cancel all the dates completely.

“Lady Gaga’s Vegas residency shows this April and May at Park MGM are no longer able to happen, in accordance with recommendations from the CDC regarding hosting events for over 50 people,” Lady Gaga’s website states.

Luckily for fans who were hoping to see the show, the “Poker Face” hitmaker will return for additional residency dates. The singer has yet to announce when the new shows will take place but will allow fans who had tickets to be able to enter a presale so they can have first access to purchase tickets.

Stefani was scheduled to perform the final leg for her “Just A Girl” residency at the Zappos Theater in May. The “Baby Don’t Lie” chart-topper kicked off her show back in 2018 and revealed to fans that she will perform the final stint of concerts in 2020. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her fan base was thrilled to hear that the residency had been extended. Unfortunately, they won’t be seeing the show any time soon.

Planet Hollywood took to Twitter to announce that none of her shows will be taking place in May. On the plus side, the “What You Waiting For?” songstress will return for additional dates when its safe to do so. The new dates have not been revealed as of yet.

Those who had tickets for Gaga and Stefani will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Fans of both singers were obviously disappointed by the news but were also understanding given the circumstances.

Gaga and Stefani aren’t the only singers who have had to ax and postpone their Vegas residencies.

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson had plans to kick off her new residency, “Invincible,” at the Zappos Theater earlier this month, which will now take place in July.

Country music icon Shania Twain planned to perform at the same venue throughout March but has plans to perform those concerts at a different time.

However, the Jonas Brothers completely canceled their residency at the Park Theater, which had yet to start.

“We did not make this decision lightly. We were SO excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety,” they said.