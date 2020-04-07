Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Puts On Busty Display In Tiny White Bikini Top

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra took to the popular social media platform on Monday, April 6, to post a sexy snap that featured her in a bikini top and formfitting skirt.

In the photo, the model stands on a cluster of rocks overlooking the ocean. She wears a tiny white string bikini top that gives her followers an eyeful of her ample cleavage and puts plenty of skin on display. She pairs the top with a zebra-print skirt, which rises high on her hips and clings to every curve, showing off the model’s enviable lower half.

Pamela goes barefoot for the beach day and accessorizes with a silver pendant necklace. She wears her long, light brown curls up in a high ponytail, which flows down her back and blows in the wind. The model appears to have made up her face with a bit of black mascara and pink, glossy lips.

The post includes two snaps of Pamela, both taken at the same spot. In the first photo, she stands with her side turned toward the photographer and one hand raised up next to her face. She gazes off into the distance, wearing a slight smile, while bending one knee and raising her foot up on her toes.

In the second snap, Pamela turns her body toward the camera with her legs apart and one hip cocked slightly to the side, flaunting her hourglass shape and curvy hips. She has both hands raised and gives a closed-mouth smile to the photographer. The highlight of the image is the unobstructed view of her ample cleavage, barely contained in the white bikini top.

In the caption of the post, Pamela pens the location of the photo shoot: Pão de Açúcar. This beautiful oceanside site is found in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The post earned nearly 45,000 likes and almost 700 comments within the first day of being posted. The Instagram sensation’s 3.6 million followers filled the comments section with compliments, which ranged from “beautiful” to “stunning” and “gorgeous.”

“Absolutely beautiful views all around..looking amazing as always,” one Instagram user commented.

“You have the total package! You are like a superhero!” another admirer wrote, following up with a string of fire emoji.

Recently, Pamela has been posting a series of snaps and videos from a trip she took to Rio de Janeiro last year. All the photos feature her in a skimpy bathing suit as she basks in the Brazilian sun.