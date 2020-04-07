Kayla Moody Pulls Down Her Daisy Dukes, Poses Next To A Tractor: ‘Who’s Going To Help Me Work?’

Kayla Moody heated up her Instagram feed last night with a spicy photo that saw her pulling her Daisy Dukes all the way down to her hips and flashing her peachy booty. The blond bombshell further teased fans by pulling up her skimpy top and showing a tantalizing glimpse of her braless curves, garnering close to 12,000 likes from her thrilled followers.

Kayla was wearing light blue cutoffs that sported cheeky slits on the sides. The shorts were unzipped and unbuttoned and were pulled down well below her curvy hips, clinging to the model’s thighs. Her round backside was completely exposed, save for a barely there white G-string that offered minimal coverage for her dangerous curves. The minuscule bottoms featured thin side straps that sat low on her hip bones, calling attention to her bared midriff.

The hot military wife coupled the scanty shorts with a Calvin Klein sports bra — a semi-sheer black number that looked flattering on her perky chest. The top was a trendy racerback design and had a wide, solid black waistband that was inscribed with the brand’s name in white font. Sleek, black writing with the label’s logo covered the front on the stylish top, censoring Kayla’s bosom. The item was only slightly pulled up over her chest, showing a bit of underboob.

Kayla posed next to a large, red tractor, of which only a portion of the glass cab and massive wheel were captured in the shot. The sizzling blonde was photographed from the profile and unabashedly flaunted her pert posterior, while also putting her trim midsection on display. She wrapped her fingers around a metal bar and seductively arched her back, tilting her head backward so that her long, golden tresses grazed her derriere.

Her makeup was also on point, as Kayla wore a glossy pink lipstick that made her plump lips appear even fuller. The model highlighted her stirring gaze with a thin, dark eyeliner and mascara. Her nails were painted in an understated, pale-pink color and appeared to feature chic French tips.

Kayla penned a flirtatious caption for the racy snap, inviting fans to give her a hand with all the hard work. She added a playful touch with a winking-face emoji, reeling in plenty of eager messages from her numerous admirers.

“Greetings gorgeous! May I volunteer?” one person replied to her caption, leaving a tractor and two-hearts emoji at the end of their comment.

“That’s one very effective way of getting volunteers,” quipped a second Instagrammer.

“Farm country and all the rest of us just woke up!” was another reply, trailed by a laughing-face emoji, along with a heart-eyes, fire, and heart emoji.

“Good Lord. Did it get hot here all of a sudden?” read a fourth message, followed by a long string of heart-eyes emoji.