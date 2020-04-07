Chrissy Teigen Exposes Sideboob In A Black Swimsuit, Jokes That She And Her Dog Are ‘Being Thirst Traps’

Chrissy and Petey were rinsing off under her outdoor shower.

Chrissy Teigen rocked a bathing suit with a somewhat daring side cut while she was using her outdoor shower to give her dog a bath.

On Monday, Chrissy took to Instagram to share a new photo of Petey the poodle with her 29 million followers. In the candid snapshot, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was helping her cute canine companion get cleaned up. However, many of Chrissy’s followers were too distracted by her choice in swimwear to comment on her pet.

The Chrissy’s Court star was sitting cross-legged on the wooden deck beside her pool. She was rocking a basic black one-piece with a plunging scoop neck that only exposed a hint of her ample cleavage. However, part of her right breast was spilling out of the side of the garment.

Chrissy was looking down, but she didn’t seem to notice the spillage. Her focus was on Petey, who was lying on his back in her lap. The curly-haired fur baby and his mom were sitting underneath an outdoor shower, and Chrissy was holding Petey’s two front legs to keep him still as they both got soaked by falling water. A number of square holes had been drilled in Chrissy’s deck to serve as a drain.

Chrissy had her brunette hair pulled up in a tight topknot, and she didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup. However, her cheeks were rather pink. In the caption of her post, the Cravings author quipped that she and Petey were “being thirst traps.”

As of this writing, Chrissy’s post has been liked over 480,000 times. Her fans also had plenty to say about her photo in the comments section. Many of them only remarked on her swimsuit situation.

“Love your side t*t,” wrote celebrity hairstylist Scotty Cunha.

“Thirsty sideboob!” read another response to Chrissy’s near-wardrobe malfunction.

Some of Chrissy’s followers did acknowledge Petey. The general consensus seemed to be that he didn’t look nearly as cute when he was wet. More than one fan thought that the dog looked like meat.

“Literaly [sic] thought that was a rack of bbq ribs you were holding in a shower,” one commenter wrote.

“I thought Petey was a very large piece of fried chicken or bbq ribs,” read another remark.

As reported by People, Petey is a standard poodle that joined Chrissy’s family in January. She and husband John Legend decided to adopt the rescue after first seeing him in a photo that Ellen DeGeneres shared on her Instagram page. Chrissy has revealed that he’s named after the parakeet in the movie Dumb and Dumber.

When Chrissy isn’t busy playing with Petey and spending time with her family during lockdown, she’s often entertaining her fans with her social media content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared an Instagram post celebrating her breast implants’ 10th anniversary early last week.