‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale: Theories On Who Is Wearing The Iron Mask In Episode 16

A new character is introduced in the Season 10 finale trailer for 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 16 (titled “A Certain Doom”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

While the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead may not be airing for some time thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, a trailer was still released after the latest episode aired on Sunday night. In the clip, a new character was teased and, already, viewers are trying to work out who it is.

According to Entertainment Weekly, this new character wears an iron mask and is introduced when Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) are running from the Whisperers in the woods. The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, stopped short on revealing who this character is in the interview, though.

Which means that viewers are left to speculate on the character.

In Episode 15, Aaron and Alden were last seen surrounded by Whisperers, leading viewers to worry about their safety. However, the trailer for Episode 16 seems to confirm that they escape — at least temporarily — before they come across the character in the iron mask. The potential is that this new character could simply be a Whisperer wearing a different mask. However, that is not the way this group usually works.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Already, viewers are turning to the comic book series on which the TV series is based to find out about the new character. However, as Movie Idol points out, this is not a comic book character. They then go on to speculate that it could be an existing character within the Walking Dead universe. Most notably, they suggest it could be Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), who is confirmed to reappear in the Season 10 finale. Morgan (Lennie James) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) as also suggested as potential prospects for the iron mask character.

Meaww also offers up some suggestions on who the person is hiding behind the mask. one of the people they believe could be incognito is Stephanie. While not introduced yet in person in The Walking Dead, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) is currently on his way to meet with this character. Little is known about her community, so it is plausible they could wear protection such as they.

Another possibility they suggest is a comic book character called Mercer. While he does not wear an iron mask, he is the head of guards for the Commonwealth group and they are known to have protective armor, of which its appearance could be changed in the TV show. As yet, the Commonwealth group has not yet been introduced. However, it is likely that Stephanie is a member of this group.

Jace Downs / AMC

Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans are speculating as well regarding this mysterious character.

“I think the Iron Mask person is Connie,” said one viewer.

Connie (Lauren Ridloff) has been missing for several episodes now. Many suspect the character is still alive and will appear at some point. Having the deaf character wearing an iron mask and fully covered would make sense as a way for the character to protect herself from things she can’t hear. However, as yet, there has been no confirmation of this.