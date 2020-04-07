Charly Jordan Stretches Out In A Frilly String Bikini

Charly's bathing suit had a thong back.

Charly Jordan greeted the week by stretching out in front of a window and flaunting her phenomenal figure in a flirty bikini. On Monday, the popular musician and model took to Instagram to share a set of four snapshots from a steamy photo shoot with her 2.8 million followers, and her alluring images were met with an avalanche of praise.

Charly looked radiant in a tiny two-piece from Tiger Mist that was a mix of sexy and sweet. The garment was ivory, and it was decorated with a delicate blue floral print. Tiny ruffles around the top’s triangle cups added to the string bikini’s soft and feminine aesthetic. However, the frills weren’t the swimsuit’s only eye-catching detail. The top also featured long front ties, which drew the eye to Charly’s perky cleavage. The ends of the strings trailed down the model’s taut midsection.

The waist of Charly’s matching bottoms featured the same frilly trim as her top. In her first snapshot, she was pictured from the side with her right knee bent. This provided a view of her bottoms’ thong back, which left little of her pert backside to the imagination. The garment also had long string ties on the sides.

Charly was wearing her blond hair styled in big, bouncy curls. Her beauty look included a soft pink lip, dark-winged eyeliner, full fluttery eyelashes, and shimmery pink eye shadow.

Charly was stretching in front of a window, and bright natural sunlight was illuminating her flawless skin so that it almost appeared to glow. She had her back arched, and her side pose perfectly showcased her trim waist. The model was also stretching her arms up over her head, which highlighted her washboard abs. She had her eyes closed with a blissful expression on her face.

Charly’s second photo provided a closer look at her bikini top and makeup. Her third photo was almost identical to her first, but she was cheekily sticking her tongue out. In her final shot, Charly was pictured from the hips up. She was tilting her head to the side, and she had a dreamy look on her face.

As of this writing, Charly’s photo set has received over 207,000 likes and hundreds of comments. One of these was a shoutout from Playboy model Rachel Cook. While Charly’s fans might think that she looks perfect, her response to Rachel’s friendly “Hey” revealed that there’s at least one thing she’d like to change about her appearance.

“Girl I’ve been seeing your posts. HOW R U SO TAN. I need some of that,” Charly wrote.

However, Charly’s followers didn’t seem to care about her lack of a dark tan. Many of them thanked her for making their Mondays a bit brighter with her photos.

“Welp suddenly Monday’s aren’t bad after all,” read one response to her post.

“Thank you Charly,” another fan enthused.

“Wow what a beautiful Monday,” a third admirer gushed.