Britney Spears Sizzles In Cleavage-Baring Floral Top: ‘Found This Flower In The Garden Today’

Britney Spears is keeping herself and her Instagram followers entertained during the coronavirus pandemic. In one of her recent posts on the popular social media platform, the singer had fun with a floral sticker.

In the picture, the “Oops!… I Did It Again” songstress stood against a plain backdrop, and she wore a sexy blue floral crop top with a square neck and poofy short sleeves. Britney’s cleavage pushed out over the top of the garment, providing viewers with a glimpse of her chest. Hints of her flat stomach were also visible below the shirt’s hemline. She wore her usual black lace choker as an accessory, and she placed a digital red rose on one side of her hair. The pop superstar’s dyed blond locks fell in messy curls from a partial side part over one shoulder and down her back. For makeup, the star appeared to wear heavy, smudged black eyeliner and mascara with minimal makeup everywhere else on her face. She slightly pursed her full, nude lips as she stared straight into the camera, and the photograph’s lighting left some shadows on across her face.

In the caption, the artist teased that she’d found the flower and then let her followers know that she was joking since it is digital. People responded favorably to the fun post, with more than 146,000 fans hitting the “like” button. Plus, more than 4,100 left uplifting comments in the comments section. Lots of people called her “Jokeney” and the queen of Photoshop and digital flowers. Some hopeful fans also hoped for some new music from the “If You Seek Amy” singer.

“It’s always funny to have a virtual garden,” wrote one follower who included several different laughing emoji.

“I love how uncomfortable your posts always make me feel,” joked a second fan who also used an emoji that looked awkward.

“If you said it came from the garden, it came from the garden,” a third person teased.

“LOL… you know how to edit? Britney, can you upload some unreleased songs and remixes to Spotify?” begged a fourth who hoped to get some new music from the singer during the COVID-19 social distancing that has caused many people throughout the world to stay home more often.

