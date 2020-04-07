‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Hospital Used In Episode 15 Was The Same One Beth And Daryl Visited In Season 5

The latest episode of 'The Walking Dead' saw a group of characters hiding out in a hospital previously seen in Season 5.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 15 (titled “The Tower”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of The Walking Dead saw a group of characters hiding out inside an abandoned hospital. However, some eagle-eyed fans may have noticed something familiar about this location. According to Heavy, the hospital used in Episode 15 was also used back in Season 5 and was the location where Beth Green (Emily Kinney) lost her life.

Episode 15 saw the community taking refuse inside a deserted hospital due to the attack on Hilltop by the Whisperers. After a massive fire broke out, the community was forced to flee. However, knowing that the battle was not yet over even though Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) had killed their leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), the group was hesitant to travel to other surrounding communities, choosing to hide out in a remote location instead.

While most of the scenes featuring this location were shot inside, once the episode drew to a close, an expansive shot of the building’s exterior was revealed. It was then that viewers started making the connection.

Gene Page / AMC

Does that mean the group is in the same location where Beth died?

As Heavy points out, this is a case of the network using an established filming location but it not actually being the same location as previously featured in the TV series. The storyline involving Beth and Daryl (Norman Reedus) occurred at the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, whereas, the current location of Hilltop is Virginia. It is also situated some 20 miles away from the Alexandria Safe Zone, placing both of these locations well out of the reach of Atlanta. In addition, the next closest community, Oceanside, is also situated within Virginia.

The set used for Grady Memorial Hospital is also not the real hospital. As Uproxx points out, it is merely a hospital used in place of the real one, meaning it is also a close location for AMC to use over again in The Walking Dead.

.@RamboDonkeyKong is taking over our Instagram (@AMCTheWalkingDead) right now. Don't miss a new #TWD tonight. pic.twitter.com/p743v7o0as — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) April 6, 2020

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beta (Ryan Hurst) is the new leader of the Whisperers and the episode closed with him leading a massive herd of walkers to the doors of the hospital. This means that the Season 10 finale will deal with the imminent battle between the warring factions. However, it is unclear yet when this episode will air. This is due to current social distancing laws now in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.