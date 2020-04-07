Kate Bock Rocks Military Green Bikini At The Beach In Sultry New Update

Kate Bock dropped jaws in a sexy new Instagram update that showed her sporting a skimpy little bikini. The girlfriend of NBA star Kevin Love provided a multi-photo update earlier today, much to the delight of her adoring fans. The first photo in the series was snapped at the beach as the blonde flaunted her figure for the camera.

Bock looked seriously sexy in a tropical location. She did not specifically share where she was posing, but it appeared to be at a beach that could be seen blurred behind her. She geotagged her location in Cleveland but the image looked to be a throwback as she’s spending time at home in quarantine. Bock — who has graced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue many times — appeared front and center as she was photographed from the thighs to right above her head.

Bock was wearing a military green bikini with chunky straps stretching over both of her toned shoulders. The revealing suit had a zipper in the middle that was worn halfway undone, helping her flaunt a lot of skin. The small bottoms were made of minimal fabric and had a thick black band around her waist, drawing attention to her chiseled abs. The model playfully tugged at her waistband, pulling up the suit and accentuating her lean legs. The outfit also perfectly showcased her trim arms and fit midsection.

The 27-year-old wore minimal jewelry with just a few small gold necklaces draped on her neck, in addition to a sturdy bracelet that sat high on her wrist. She looked down to the ground, letting her body do most of the talking with only a subtle application of makeup that included mascara. She styled her long blond locks off to the side as part of her flowing mane waved in the wind.

The next few photos in the series showed various pictures of food, including a killer spread of tacos with all the fixings. In addition to guacamole, tortillas, and veggie, she loaded up on protein with both grilled steak and chicken.

In the caption, Bock shared with fans what she eats in a day, spanning from breakfast to her dinner.

Plenty of fans commented on the sultry update. Within just three hours, it attracted over 6,000 likes and over 60 comments. The vast majority of followers were quick to gush over her flawless figure.

“Beautiful body, they all say that,” one Instagrammer raved, adding green and blue heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” a second commented on the post.

“Such a healthy and delicious breakfast! Love this cute bathing suit!” another social media user complimented.