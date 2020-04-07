Nene Leakes And Kim Zolciak Throw Shade At ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars, Suggest They Manufacture Drama For The Show

Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak slammed the current lineup on an Instagram Live session.

Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak appeared on an Instagram Live show called Cocktails After Dark over the weekend, where they took aim at the current cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Following the series’ launch last Friday, April 3, Leakes and Zolciak enjoyed a couple of drinks, including a glass of Moet & Chandon for Leakes and a glass of wine for Zolciak, and chatted about the 12th season of the Bravo reality series, which Zolciak has admittedly been avoiding.

After Zolciak said she was not watching the currently airing episodes but knew who the cast was, Leakes asked her which of the current cast members she’d kick off for someone of the series’ past. In response, Zolciak told her on-again, off-again friend and former co-star that she enjoyed being on the show when it was her, Leakes, and Sheree Whitfield.

“I feel like the OG’s are the best,” she explained, according to a report share by Hollywood Life on April 5.

While The Real Housewives of Atlanta began airing on Bravo in October 2008, the cast consisted of Leakes, DeShawn Snow, Whitfield, Lisa Wu, and Zolciak.

As for who she’d get rid of, Zolciak said she’d have a hard time picking between the current women of the show, who include Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille, because she feels like they are all living in a “fantasy land” that isn’t real.

“It’s not all real. They aren’t showing their real side, their real life,” she claimed.

Responding to Zolciak, Leakes said the show was more “raw” when it first began.

“We were just saying anything, and doing anything — we were having a good time, and we told our real stories. I’m not saying that they don’t, but I’m saying they think about it,” Leakes said.

“I think they think about it, and I think they strategically plan it out,” Zolciak agreed.

According to Zolciak, she and the other original cast members of the show were authentic in front of the cameras, likely because they had no idea what they were filming a first and had no idea what it was going to turn into years later. She also said that she and Leakes initially began filming for a show called Ladies of Atlanta before learning their pilot had been added to the Real Housewives franchise.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Zolciak spoke of her potential return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta while attending BravoCon in New York City last November. At the time, as Us Weekly magazine explained, Zolciak was asked if she’d ever make a comeback and told the sold-out audience it was a “hard pass.”