NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak Throw Shade At ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars, Suggest They Manufacture Drama For The Show

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak slammed the current lineup on an Instagram Live session.

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak appeared on an Instagram Live show called Cocktails After Dark over the weekend, where they took aim at the current stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Following the series’ launch last Friday, April 3, Leakes and Zolciak enjoyed a couple of drinks, including a glass of Moet & Chandon for Leakes and a glass of wine for Zolciak, and chatted about the 12th season of the Bravo reality series, which Zolciak has admittedly been avoiding.

Despite not watching this season, Zolciak said she was familiar with the current cast members. Leakes asked her which of the ladies she’d kick off in exchange for someone from the series’ past. In response, Zolciak told her on-again, off-again friend and former co-star that she enjoyed the show most when she appeared on it with Leakes and Sheree Whitfield.

“I feel like the OGs are the best,” she explained, according to a report shared by Hollywood Life on April 5.

When The Real Housewives of Atlanta began airing on Bravo in October 2008, the cast consisted of Leakes, DeShawn Snow, Whitfield, Lisa Wu, and Zolciak.

As for who she’d get rid of, Zolciak said she’d have a hard time picking between the current women of the show — Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille — because she feels like they are all living in a “fantasy land” that isn’t real.

“It’s not all real. They aren’t showing their real side, their real life,” she claimed.

Leakes concurred, adding that the show was more “raw” when it first began.

“We were just saying anything, and doing anything — we were having a good time, and we told our real stories. I’m not saying that they don’t, but I’m saying they think about it,” Leakes said.

“I think they think about it, and I think they strategically plan it out,” Zolciak agreed.

Zolciak believes that she and the other original cast members of the show were more authentic in front of the cameras, likely because they had no idea what they were filming at first, and had no idea what it was going to turn into years later. She also revealed that she and Leakes initially began filming for a show called Ladies of Atlanta before learning that their pilot had been added to the Real Housewives franchise.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Zolciak spoke of her potential return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta while attending BravoCon in New York City last November. At the time, as Us Weekly magazine explained, she was asked if she’d ever make a comeback and told the sold-out audience it was a “hard pass.”