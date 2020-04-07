Laci Kay Somers Tugs On Her Thong In Sultry Instagram Video

Laci Kay Somers sizzled in her latest Instagram video, sharing a clip of herself posing in a scandalous bra-and-panty set that showcased all of her curves.

The model-singer wore a carnation pink top with matching bottoms, white piping framing the lingerie. The band on both the bra and underwear was emblazoned with the word “LOUNGE” in black writing.

First, she faced the camera head-on, her body squarely in the shot. From this angle, fans got a front view of Laci’s hourglass physique, her diamond belly button ring glinting in the light. Her taut and toned midriff was on full display.

She then turned to the side, placing her hand on her chin for a moment and flaunting her hips and waist. Her panties were pulled up high on her hips, giving the illusion that her legs went on forever.

In her next move, Laci tugged on the waistband of the underwear, adjusting the bottoms so they sat correctly. She then turned even more to the side, her curvaceous derriere becoming the focal point of the video.

Her icy blond locks cascaded down her back in mermaid-like waves, reaching her hips.

She used an Instagram filter for the video, one that peppered kisses all over her face. Still, Laci’s makeup shone through, giving the sexy look a final finish.

Her light brown brows arched high over her arctic blue eyes. Her heavy lashes were coated with black mascara. Her cheeks were contoured, making her cheekbones stand out. She wore a frosty pink gloss on her plump pout.

Her 10.7 million followers flocked to the comments section of the video, showering her with praise, compliments, and dozens of flame and heart emoji. At the time of this writing, the clip has garnered 408,000 views and more than 1,500 comments.

“GORGEOUS! love your vibe and realness,” one fan gushed.

“Daamn girl,” commented a second user, adding a drooling smiley face and flame emoji.

“Beautiful body!!!” another exclaimed.

“Love you!!” a fourth follower declared.

Laci’s lingerie video fit in with the rest of her Instagram story and grid, which often features the model posing in thongs, whether she’s wearing a bra-and-panty set or a swimsuit.

One of her latest posts displayed Laci and her sister, Stefani, wearing dangerously low-cut bodysuits. Laci’s ensemble was a crimson red color, and featured a plunging neckline that reached her midriff, showing off her ample cleavage. The bodysuit sat high on her hips, flaunting her hourglass figure and hugging all her curves.