Margaret Josephs Claims ‘RHONJ’ And The Other ‘Real Housewives’ Shows Will Be Different After The Coronavirus

Margaret Josephs believes the pandemic will change thing.

Margaret Josephs believes the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey will be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following a dramatic 10th season of the show, which came to an end earlier this year after physical altercation between Josephs and Danielle Staub, Josephs said she and her co-stars, as well as cast members from other Real Housewives franchises around the country, will likely “appreciate” each other more once they are able to come back together for filming on the new season.

“I speak to Dolores [Catania] every day. I always speak to Melissa [Gorga], I speak to Jackie [Goldschneider]. Teresa [Giudice] and I always keep in touch,” Josephs told Hollywood Life on April 6.

While Josephs admitted that she doesn’t keep in close contact with Jennifer Aydin, who she feuded with during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10, she has been texting with her throughout the quarantine. As she explained, she and her co-stars truly care for one another and love each other, despite their on-screen drama and many feuds.

According to Josephs, she believes the coronavirus pandemic will ultimately bring people together and allow them to appreciate one another much more while ignoring the smaller issues in life. That said, she doesn’t believe the upcoming 11th season will be drama-free. Instead, she revealed she hopes it would be more “lighthearted” and feature cast members giving one another breaks from time to time.

“I’m hoping for that in the future that it can be more fun drama and not as deep,” she explained.

Josephs then threw some shade at her former co-star, Staub, by comparing her to a “virus” and saying she was happy that the cast got rid of her. She then said every Real Housewives franchise will be “different” once the current pandemic comes to an end.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Josephs looked back at her feud with Staub during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January, admitting that she should have never thrown water at her former co-star, who quit her role on the Bravo series weeks prior to the interview.

“I should have ran out of the building instead of pouring water on her, but she did chest bump me and she intimidated me,” Josephs explained, per Bravo.

According to Josephs, she was afraid that Staub was going to hit her first and didn’t want to have a physical altercation. That said, she now realizes she shouldn’t have provoked her.