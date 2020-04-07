‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Kyle Pushes Too Hard

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, April 7, teases that Nikki loses her patience when it comes to her stepson, and Victoria is not going to allow her father to throw her career away without suffering some consequences. Plus, Kyle manages to rile Jack up by crossing a major line with Dina in the house.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is out of patience for Adam (Mark Grossman), SheKnows Soaps reported. She cannot stand seeing Victoria (Amelia Heinle) upset and mad at Victor (Eric Braeden) over Adam’s blackmail. Plus, Nikki wants to know all the details from Victor. She’s been around long enough to know when her husband is hiding something, and it’s clear that he isn’t giving her the whole truth of this situation. The Victor she knows would never hand over Newman Enterprises to Adam. Of course, Victor reassures his wife that he’s playing the long game, but she’s miffed that Victor won’t let her in on just what he’s planning for Adam.

Meanwhile, Victoria stands firm. She does not appreciate Victor not sticking up for her and the business she’s running. Handing everything over to her youngest brother infuriates Victoria. Plus, she’s convinced that Adam is going to paint her as incompetent. At this point, Victoria cannot stand to live under the same roof as her father, so she decides to take her kids and leave. Strangely, it doesn’t look like she plans on going back to the home she shared with Billy (Jason Thompson). Nikki manages to talk her into something closer to the Ranch house. For now, Victoria decides to pack her things and remain on the property at the tack house. At least that way, she will have some help with her children as she tries to keep her distance from Billy.

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) crosses a line. He and Dina (Marla Adams) have shared a special relationship over the past several months, and he does not appreciate seeing Theo (Michael Mealor) spoon-feeding Dina. Plus, the fact that Theo brings Lola (Sasha Calle) along with him makes Kyle think that Theo is putting on a big act and using Dina to score some points with Lola.

Not surprisingly, these two get into a heated argument, and when Jack (Peter Bergman) figures out what they are doing, he loses his temper. He wants his son and his nephew to stop fighting immediately. Plus, Jack lets them know they’ll both face consequences at work over their bickering.