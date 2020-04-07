‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Maggie Set To Return In Episode 16

In the latest clip for 'The Walking Dead,' Maggie Rhee is shown reading a letter sent to her regarding the arrival of the Whisperers.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 10 of The Walking Dead has gone on an unexpected hiatus for the final episode. This is due to social distancing restrictions arising due to the coronavirus pandemic. So far, AMC has not announced the return date for Episode 16. However, they have released a trailer. Released via Skybound, the clip also shows the long-anticipated return of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan).

Towards the end of the Episode 16 trailer, Maggie is shown retrieving a hidden letter. According to Forbes, this letter appears to be from Carol (Melissa McBride) and outlines the devastation caused by the Whisperers. This is a group that Maggie has not yet encountered as she left Hilltop with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) prior to this antagonistic group coming onto the scene.

The letter points out several people that have died and there are names on the list, such as Enid (Katelyn Macon), Jesus (Tom Payne), and Tara (Alana Masterson), that will be likely devastating blows to Maggie. It also seems likely that this letter will be the catalyst required for Maggie to return and assist her friends in their time of need.

While the general assumption is that Georgie’s group is the Commonwealth group featured in the comic book series on which the TV show is based, Forbes offers a couple of other suggestions.

Considering Maggie is seen wearing a hat and bandana, it might be an indicator that she is a member of the group first sighted in Episode 13 and of which Michonne appeared to join with. When that episode aired, there was also some speculation that this group was the same as the Pioneers seen in AMC’s companion program, Fear the Walking Dead.

As yet, Georgie’s group has not yet been confirmed in the TV series as belonging to the Commonwealth, so she could also be a member of the other mysterious group that has already featured in The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and the upcoming new series, World Beyond. This group, known as CRM, has a logo featuring three joined circles. It is also believed that they are separate from the Commonwealth, even though the first initial was originally believed to be a sure giveaway of their affiliation.

However, considering the Season 10 finale has been delayed, viewers will likely not know for some time yet whether Maggie returns to the communities and with which group she has been staying with during her absence.

Viewers can watch the trailer for the final Season 10 episode of The Walking Dead below.