Alexa Collins Smolders In Neon Green Lingerie While Hanging Out In Her ‘New Favorite Place’

Alexa Collins rocked another risque ensemble in her latest Instagram share. The American model showed off her revealing look on Monday afternoon.

The new addition to the 24-year-old’s page saw her posing in her kitchen, which she revealed to her 885,000 followers was her “new favorite place” to be. The room was furnished with sleek gray cabinetry and white countertops, and held a variety of appliances that included a coffee maker and blender.

Despite only being in her house, Alexa was still dressed to impress for the kitchen hangout in a sexy bodysuit from PrettyLittleThing that perfectly suited her killer curves. The one-piece was in a bright neon green color that popped against her bronzed skin, much of which was left on display thanks to the number’s revealing design.

The smoldering look featured mesh long sleeves that defined the model’s toned arms, while its bodice was made of lace material for a contrast of textures. It boasted a dangerously low neckline the exposed an eyeful of cleavage to Alexa’s audience, who hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The piece proceeded to cling tight to her figure, highlighting her flat midsection and slender frame. Also of note was its daringly high-cut and cheeky style that allowed her to show off her round booty and sculpted legs nearly in their entirety.

Alexa did not add any accessories to her barely-there look, ensuring that all eyes were on her curvaceous physique. She wore her platinum blond tresses down in a blown-out style that cascaded behind her back, with a few locks falling in front of her shoulder. As for her glam, the model was done up with a full face of makeup. The application included a frosty pink lip gloss, red blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

Fans wasted no time in flooding the Instagram star’s latest social media appearance with love. It has racked up nearly 6,000 likes within two hours of going live, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“Soooooo perfect!!!” one person wrote, adding a string of flame emojis to their comment.

Another fan said that the model was “incredibly beautiful and very sexy.”

“That’s a good color on you Alexa,” a third follower wrote.

“That’s the best kitchen outfit ever,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Alexa has been showing off her incredible body in a number of hot looks lately. Another recent share from the model saw her getting cozy in bed in a leopard-print pull-over jacket. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 9,000 likes from her fans.