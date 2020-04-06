Puerto Rican Stunner Yarishna Ayala Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Skimpy Bodysuit And Knee-High Socks

Yarishna Ayala teased her 2.1 million Instagram followers over the weekend with a sizzling snapshot of herself in a skimpy bodysuit that showcased her incredible hourglass figure.

The post showed the Puerto Rican fitness model in an elegant living room as she stood in front of a mirror to snap the selfie. In the geotag, Ayala shared that she was home, though she didn’t say where that is. She had her hips cocked to the right and one leg propped to the left in a way that highlighted her strong quads and hips.

Ayala wore a black bodysuit that featured straps that went over her shoulders. The suit boasted a low neckline that dipped into her chest, exposing quite a bit of her ample cleavage. The one-piece also included high legs that sat above her hips, baring her toned booty and strong lower body.

The 28-year-old model completed her look with a pair of dark gray socks that reached up to her knees. Ayala wore her raven hair pulled in a high ponytail, the end of which she grabbed for the photo. Ayala also opted to wear a full face of makeup, including liner, mascara, shadow, and bronzer.

As of the time of this writing, the photo has garnered more than 52,300 likes and nearly 1,000 comments, proving to be a success with her followers. Users of the social media app who are fans of Ayala took to the comments section to praise her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji. As usual, the comments are a mix of English and Spanish.

“Luv u goddess,” one of her English-speaking fans wrote, trailing the comment with a series of kiss mark emoji.

“Wow wow wow wow. Damn. Still the best body on the planet by far!!!! [fire] [mind blown emoji] [red heart] [heart-eyes emoji] been following you for a good while. Just keep getting better and better,” replied another user.

“Beautiful,” a third one chimed in, including a sparkly pink heart and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another one added, pairing the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

Ayala fills her Instagram feed with a mix of fitness-related content and snaps of her fit physique. Last month, the model shared a post from a recent trip to Mexico. She sported a two-piece bikini that featured blue, teal and yellow stripes and patterns. The top had small ruffles along the edge. The bottoms were made of the same fabric, with thin strings tied into bows that sat on her hips. She completed her look with a straw sunhat.