Abby Dowse Pulls Up Swimsuit Bottoms, Exposing Cut Hip Bones In Sultry New Snapshot

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse sizzled in a bright white swimsuit for a brand new Instagram update. The April 6 update included a sexy snapshot where she flashed some serious skin in an itty bitty swimsuit. The model did not reveal her exact location in the steamy snap, but she did send out some positive vibes to her 2.2 million fans.

Dowse appeared front and center, playfully tugging at her bikini bottoms. She posed outside in the sun-drenched shot, standing on a pavement walkway with wooden beams resting between two white structures at her back. The Australian hottie closed her eyes, looking down to the ground while posing confidently with her legs spread a few inches apart. Her long, blond locks were worn hallway back in a high bun while the remainder of her curly mane fell her back and left side.

The funky swimsuit looked like a bikini but was actually a one-piece, connecting the top to the bottom with a small piece of fabric on her side. Dowse pulled at the waistband of the suit, exposing her cut hip bones for the camera. The top had a small amount of fabric covering her chest, presenting a generous glimpse of her tanned underboob and plenty of her trim midsection. Only a tiny white strap on her left shoulder kept the swimsuit from falling off completely.

The skimpy bottoms did her nothing but favors, making her brown legs look like they were a mile long. Even though she was in swimwear, the Dowse added a pair of basic white sneakers to the look while tagging popular online retailer Oh Polly. She accessorized her beach-chic outfit with a small silver necklace and a pair of large aviator sunglasses. The eyewear sat on the bottom of her nose and was lined in silver while shielding the majority of her eyes with brown lenses.

Not much of her makeup application was visible in the image aside from a shimmery pink gloss on her lips. Adoring fans have flooded the comments section with kind words for the model, who currently resides in Australia.

“You make my day. Bless you dear girl,” one of the model’s fans commented on the sultry snap.

“TY and stay safe! Appreciate you helping us cope,” another fan added, followed by a few flame emoji.

“Such a beautiful lady with a body that actually looks illegal!!!!,” one more fan gushed.

Earlier in the day, Dowse debuted the same bright white bikini, only striking a slightly altered pose.