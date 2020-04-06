Capcom’s ‘Resident Evil 3’ Survey Asks Users About Their Interest In Another Remake

While Resident Evil 3 just launched on the Xbox One, PC and PS4, it appears Capcom wants to know whether or not fans of the series would like yet another remake in the near future. That shouldn’t come as a surprise to gamers who have seen two remakes land on consoles in the last two years.

In 2019, it was Resident Evil 2. This year, the third entry into the long-running series. There has been some talk that Resident Evil 4 would be next up, though dedicated fans of the game don’t want that one touched. So what might the company redo? It’s not entirely clear if such a thing is going to happen, but a survey they’ve put on their official website shows they are considering it.

That survey starts by asking for feedback on the latest launch. The company asks the usual questions you might expect from such a form. Capcom asks whether the user has played the game, on what platform they played it on, and how much time they spent playing.

A few pages into the survey, the questions about another remake installment surfaced. The first one is gauging just how interested someone might be, including a question as to whether or not someone might buy a new console just to play another Resident Evil. There’s plenty to be read from that comment considering both the Xbox Series X and the Sony PlayStation 5 are due out later this year. It stands to reason any new game made by Capcom will be launched on the next generation of consoles, and the company could be looking at a platform exclusivity deal.

There is also an answer that can be chosen, saying the user would only buy it if it is on a console they already own. Capcom is apparently at least looking at making it compatible with current-gen devices.

One of the final questions asks people what games in the long-running series have they played. The survey doesn’t outwardly say they will be taking this kind of feedback into account when looking at making another Resident Evil remake. Still, several people online have decided this is most likely the reason for the inclusion of that question.

While gamers wait to see if there might be an announcement coming down the pike from Capcom, they are also waiting to see whether rumors of a Resident Evil 3 Remake port to the Nintendo Switch come true. The Inquisitr reported earlier this month data miners found evidence of such a port, but the company hasn’t confirmed its existence so far.