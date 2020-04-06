Capcom’s ‘Resident Evil 3’ Survey Asks Users About Their Interest In Another Remake

While Resident Evil 3 has just launched for the Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4, it appears Capcom wants to know whether or not fans of the series would like yet another remake in the near future. That shouldn’t come as a surprise to gamers who have seen two remakes land on consoles in the last two years.

In 2019, it was Resident Evil 2, and that was followed up this year by the third entry in the long-running franchise. There has been some talk that Resident Evil 4 would be next up, though dedicated fans of the game mostly don’t want that one touched. It’s not entirely clear if such a thing is going to happen, but a survey Capcom posted on its official website shows that the company is considering it.

The survey starts by asking for feedback on the latest launch, posing the usual questions one might expect from such a form. Capcom asks whether the user has played the game, on what platform they played it on, and how much time they spent playing.

The questions about another remake installment can be seen a few pages in. The first one gauges just how interested someone might be, including a question as to whether or not one might buy a new console just to play another Resident Evil. There’s plenty to be read from that, considering both the Xbox Series X and the Sony PlayStation 5 are due out later this year. It stands to reason that any new game made by Capcom will be launched on the next generation of consoles, and the company could be looking at a platform-exclusivity deal.

There is also an answer among the choices saying the user would only buy it if it is on a console they already own. Capcom is apparently at least looking at making the next remake compatible with current-generation devices.

One of the final questions asks people what games in the long-running series have they played. The survey doesn’t outwardly say they will be taking this kind of feedback into account when looking at creating another Resident Evil remake. Still, several people online have decided this is most likely the reason for the inclusion of that question.

While gamers wait to see if there might be an announcement coming down the pike from Capcom, they are also waiting to see whether rumors of a new Resident Evil 3 port for the Nintendo Switch come true. The Inquisitr reported earlier this month that data miners found evidence of such a port, but the gaming giant has yet to confirm its existence.