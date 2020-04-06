Megan Thee Stallion Does The Savage Challenge In Sexy Lingerie

Megan Thee Stallion glittered in her latest video on Instagram, wearing Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie while she danced to her hit song “Savage.” In fact, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper did “The Savage Challenge,” a popular TikTok dance that helped propel the catchy track to the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The black bra showcased Megan’s ample bust. As she moved during the dance, her chest almost spilled out of the top. The black panties sported the brand name on the waistband. Her toned midriff was on full display, as was her diamond belly button ring. She also wore a silky black robe that was open in the front, her hourglass figure the focal point of the video.

As Megan started to dance with the music blasting in the background, she tugged on her underwear and smoothed out the robe. At one point, she turned to the side and did a full-body roll as she posed for the camera in various sultry positions.

Though Megan didn’t reveal what filter she used on the clip, lights sparkled in the background. Even her pearly white teeth glinted in the light.

Warning: The video below contained NSFW language.

Megan wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle. Curls tumbled down her shoulders.

As for her makeup, Megan wore a smoky eye on her lids, which were dusted with a charcoal shadow. She wore a swipe of black liner on her lids. Her feathery lashes curled upwards and fanned out, showing off her brown eyes. Her cheeks were brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. She finished the look with a glossy, mocha-colored pout.

At the time of this writing, the video racked up 2.7 million views and more than 19,000 comments from her 9.9 million followers.

“You a savage sis,” one fan wrote, including a heart-eye emoji.

Another tagged their friend to comment, “She is body dreams.”

“Damn bae come on now,” gushed a third user.

“Yasssss Queen Thee,” declared a fourth follower.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram posts often feature the rapper scantily clad. She typically wears some form of lingerie with a cowgirl accent, showing off her Houston roots and Texas pride.

Hot pants are a staple in Megan’s wardrobe, and she recently rocked a camouflage pair that showed off her curvaceous hips and hourglass physique. She matched the underwear-esque bottoms with a white crop top sweatshirt, which flaunted her midriff. She wore a powder blue, zip-up hoodie over the top.