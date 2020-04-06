Yanet Garcia Stuns In Tight Black Yoga Pants & Pigtails At The Beach

Yanet Garcia took to Instagram this past weekend, sharing a shot on the beach while rocking a tight pair of black yoga pants. The Mexican model confessed to her 13 million-plus fans that she was missing her carefree days at the beach before the COVID-19 outbreak. However, she also noted that despite not being able to perform activities as normal, people should all be grateful for what they have.

In the picture, the model stood front and center with a sliver of ocean visible behind her. The sand stretched beneath her feet and far behind her back, meeting the waves in the far distance. Garcia geotagged her location in the famous beachside town of Santa Monica, California, in what appeared to be a throwback. The brunette wore an all-black outfit that showed off her enviable curves to perfection.

Garcia was wearing a simple black hoodie that draped downward, falling right at her waist. She covered up her hands with the long sleeves, indicating that it may have been a chilly day. As a complement to her heartfelt caption, the weathercaster’s sweatshirt had the word “love” written in white cursive letters across the front of it.

The remainder of the outfit included a pair of tight black yoga pants, which hugged her fit hips, waist, and thighs, ending a few inches above her foot. Garcia matched the white in her sweatshirt with a pair of simple sneakers of the same color. She opted to skip jewelry in the casual, yet alluring look, so as not to take attention away from her muscular legs, which she works out frequently on her page.

A pair of chic, aviator sunglasses sat on the tip of Garcia’s nose, covering the majority of her sun-kissed skin. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” appeared only to wear a dab of makeup on her defined brows. She parted her tresses in the middle of her head, wearing a small pigtail on either side. A few pieces escaped from her ties, falling around the frame of her face.

The post was met with stellar reviews from fans, many of whom loved the message in Garcia’s post. So far, 220,000 people have clicked the “like” button while over 500 flooded the comments section with compliments.

“You look hot n gorgeous in black leggings,” one social media user raved, adding a series of flame emoji.

“And the ocean misses you to Yanet,” a second fan pointed out.

“You are so beautiful,” one more raved, with a single flame emoji tied to the end.