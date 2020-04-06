‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Summer Makes A Huge Gesture

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, April 6 reveals that Victor leaves Victoria stunned by handing over Newman Enterprises to Adam. Plus, Summer finds out about Sharon, Tessa returns from her tour, and Chloe and Chelsea make plans for their future fashion endeavors.

At Newman Enterprises, Victor (Eric Braeden) tried to tell Victoria (Amelia Heinle) something, but Adam (Mark Grossman) barged in. Adam brought Victoria up to speed, but she remained unimpressed. However, when Adam demanded that Victor hand him the keys to the company, Victoria was furious. She expected Victor to say he wouldn’t, but her old man surprised her by immediately agreeing with Adam. Then, Adam let Victoria know that his first order of business would be to let her go.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) discussed new fashion designs, and Chelsea hinted that she and Adam would be celebrating later. When Chloe pressed to find out more, Chelsea clammed up. Later, at home, Adam updated Chelsea about his run-in with Victoria and Victor, and then he received a phone call from the later. Victor let his son know that he would hand over Newman Enterprises.

At Crimson Lights, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Summer (Hunter King) met, and he told Summer about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) cancer. Summer immediately worried about her little sister, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Nick said to her that Faith would need a lot of support. Then, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) showed up, and Summer was stunned to find out that Phyllis had known about Sharon for weeks. Nick relayed that Sharon’s chemotherapy did not shrink her tumor, and Phyllis wondered how she could help. After Summer left to see how she could support Faith, Nick and Phyllis discussed the situation. Phyllis got weird, and she pulled away from Nick. She wondered what he would do if she was sick like Sharon. Nick felt like he’d do anything for Phyllis, and she said she had a meeting and left abruptly.

At her home, Sharon cried, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Faith walked in. She sat them down and explained her failed chemotherapy. Faith had hope for other options, but Sharon gently let her know that surgery might be the only path left for her. Faith and Mariah left, and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) showed up. She said her tour was over. Sharon thanked the singer for forgiving Mariah, and then Faith and Mariah returned. Tessa and Mariah shared a kiss, and Summer came in. The four younger women went to the movies, and Sharon stayed home.