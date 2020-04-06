Courteney Cox Morphs Into A ‘Hot’ Man For ‘Savage’ TikTok Dance, Jennifer Aniston & More Friends React

The 'Friends' star gets savage as a girl and a guy.

Courteney Cox posted a hilarious video to Instagram which has her famous friends in stitches. The Friends star posted a video of her doing the viral “Savage Challenge,” but she used filters in her post to make it even more epic.

Cox, 55, shared a segment of her singing and dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song, “Savage,” while using the “girl” filter. The Emmy winner looks adorable with extra-big eyes and a soft, rounded face with barely a cheekbone in sight as she gets the moves right while dressed in a white top.

But when followers click to the right, a second “Savage” clip shows Cox dressed in a gray-blue button-down shirt as she dances and sings the song using the “man” filter. A side view show’s the star’s hair is pulled back into a ponytail, but the filter gives her facial hair and a more masculine face.

In comments to the post, Cox’s followers had a field day as they reacted to her two totally opposite looks.

First up was Cox’s real-life bestie and Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston, who was in hysterics over her pal’s transformation.

“I. Am. DYING.” Aniston wrote.

Cox’s longtime friend, pro volleyball player Gabby Reece, chimed in with, “I want to babysit the first and weirdly date the second.”

Singer Brandi Carlile added, “Hahaha woah! I will never unsee this.”

And comedian David Spade thought Cox looked like a combination of two celebrity hunks.

“Is the grey shirt Rob Lowe or Jared Leto. Either way great dancing,” the Lights Out host wrote.

Other stars, including singers Rob Thomas, Charlie Puth, actresses Michelle Pfeiffer and Julianne Moore, and model Poppy Delevingne also reacted to Cox’s hilarious post with comments and emoji.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Cox has transformed into a “hot” guy. In the past, the CougarTown actress has even compared her “dude” look to Jared Leto. Last summer, Cox posted a picture of her long-haired, bearded self after using a gender-bending filter and she joked that she had “Jared Leto vibes,” per Us Weekly. Leto has also been compared to Cox, as the two have similar features with bright blue eyes and long dark hair.

For now, fans can probably expect to see some more filters and videos from the actress. Cox has been keeping busy with TikTok and other social media fun while quarantining at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress also binge-watched Friends after revealing she couldn’t remember anything that happened on the iconic 1990s sitcom she co-starred in.