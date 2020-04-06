Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In Revealing Crocheted Swimsuit For Sexy Instagram Video

Lindsey Pelas treated her 9.1 million Instagram followers to a sexy Instagram video update recently in which she rocked a scandalous crocheted swimsuit. The video was for the beverage company Bang Energy, who Lindsey mentions in her Instagram bio.

She started off the video in a crocheted swimsuit with a zippered top layered over it. The top featured a black and bright pink color scheme, and had a figure-hugging fit that showcased Lindsey’s hourglass physique. Her legs were bare, and looked toned and sun-kissed in the sexy video clip. She had a pair of sunglasses perched on her nose, which she lowered slowly, and her long blond locks cascaded down her chest and back in a straight, sleek style.

The video clip also showcased a close-up shot of a particular Bang Energy flavor, Miami Cola, and showed Lindsey seductively taking a sip out of the can.

Part of the way through the video, Lindsey thrilled her followers by unzipping the top and showcasing her buxom curves in a scandalously sexy crocheted swimsuit. The swimsuit was a one-piece rather than a bikini, but it featured a large keyhole detail in the middle that displayed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The swimsuit stretched high over Lindsey’s hips, elongating her legs, and when she turned around fans were able to see the suit was a thong-style as well.

The entire swimsuit was crafted from a super sexy crocheted material that gave followers even more glimpses of her sun-kissed skin as she walked down the beach, posed in the sand and more.

Lindsey’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot video post, and it racked up over 104,000 views within just 22 hours. The post also received 441 comments from Lindsey’s eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments. She also thrilled her fans with the caption, saying that it would be “nothing but skimpy bikinis and tropical vacations” once the self-isolation orders were lifted.

“Great!! But you are an ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING BEAUTY regardless!! I could NEVER get enough of you!!” one follower commented.

“Now that is a sexy swimsuit!!!” another fan exclaimed.

“I can’t wait. You are wearing way too much clothing in this video,” another fan said, referencing her caption.

“Beautiful as always,” one follower added simply.

