Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In Revealing Crocheted Swimsuit For Sexy Instagram Video

Lindsey Pelas treated her 9.1 million Instagram followers to a sexy update recently in which she rocked a scandalous swimsuit. The advertisement was for the beverage company Bang Energy, which Lindsey mentions in her bio.

She started off the video in a crocheted swimsuit with a zippered top layered over it. The top featured a black and bright pink color scheme and had a figure-hugging fit that showcased Lindsey’s hourglass physique. Her bare legs looked toned and sun-kissed in the clip. She had a pair of sunglasses perched on her nose — which she lowered slowly — and her long blond locks cascaded down her chest and back in a straight, sleek style.

The clip also showcased a close-up shot of a particular Bang Energy flavor, Miami Cola, and showed Lindsey seductively taking a sip out of the can.

Partway through the video, Lindsey thrilled her admirers by unzipping the top and showcasing her buxom curves in the swimwear. The suit was a one-piece rather than a bikini, but it featured a large keyhole detail in the middle that displayed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The swimsuit stretched high over Lindsey’s hips and elongated her legs, and when she turned around, fans were able to see the suit had a thong-style back as well.

The entire suit was crafted from a crocheted material that gave followers even more glimpses of her sun-kissed skin as she walked down the beach, posed in the sand, and more.

Lindsey’s followers couldn’t get enough of the post, and it racked up over 104,000 views within just 22 hours. The update also received 441 comments from eager fans who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments. She also thrilled her fans with the caption, saying that it would be “nothing but skimpy bikinis and tropical vacations” once the self-isolation orders are lifted.

“Great!! But you are an ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING BEAUTY regardless!! I could NEVER get enough of you!!” one follower commented.

“Now that is a sexy swimsuit!!!” another fan exclaimed.

“I can’t wait. You are wearing way too much clothing in this video,” a third admirer said, referencing her caption.

“Beautiful as always,” a fourth person added, keeping things simple.

Lindsey frequently showcases her tantalizing curves in skimpy swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a throwback snap taken on a paddleboard in Marina Del Rey, California, while rocking a thin blue bikini.