Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Bright Pink Crop Top And Matching Pants

Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot triple Instagram update in which she showcased her fit physique in a colorful ensemble. The photos were taken by Lee LHGFX Photography, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Katelyn didn’t include a geotag to indicate where the snaps were taken, but she posed outside in front of an area with lattice walls. The sun was shining on her, casting a shadow on the wall behind her and illuminating her bronzed skin.

On top, Katelyn rocked a bright pink crop top that was an off-the-shoulder style. The neckline featured an elastic to keep everything in place, with a tie in the middle to add a bit of feminine flair. Katelyn had one arm down, with her shoulder exposed, and the other arm tangled in her brunette locks. The crop top covered her chest so that no cleavage was exposed, but fans could see the slightest hint of under boob. The top also showcased her chiselled abs to perfection.

She paired the colorful top with matching pants that sat low on her hips. The low-slung trousers featured a drawstring waist and pockets, and had a figure-hugging but not skintight fit. In the snap, she had her lips slightly parted, a soft neutral gloss accentuating her features.

Katelyn pulled her brunette locks back into a sleek ponytail for the second shot, and found a small bench to sit on. She posed in a way that accentuated her toned stomach even more, and fans were able to see the sexy nude heels she rocked with her colorful ensemble.

Katelyn finished off the Instagram update with a short video clip that showed her in action during the photoshoot, switching up her poses and flaunting her fit physique for the camera.

She referenced the pink hue of her ensemble in the caption of the post, and her fans absolutely loved the update. It racked up over 18,800 likes within just seven hours, and also received 889 comments from her eager followers.

“Love this outfit on you,” one fan said, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

“It is tough to beat a pretty in pink Katelyn in motion. So my vote goes there,” another fan said, referencing the slide he liked best from the sexy update.

“Hip/waist ratio is unreal!” one fan said, marvelling at her hourglass physique.

“I love this set!! You look fabulous,” another follower added.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn showcased her curvaceous figure in another sexy ensemble that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She included a short behind-the-scenes video clip in that post as well to thrill her fans.