Roseanne Barr’s Coronavirus Theory: They’re Trying To Get Rid Of Boomers Who Have Money

Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr shared her theory about the coronavirus in a chat with Norm MacDonald on Sunday By the sounds of things, she has some strong opinions about the situation. The topic came up as Roseanne and Norm taped an episode of his new YouTube show and it seems that she thinks the virus is a conspiracy to get rid of women much like herself.

Norm posted the video on Sunday and it is definitely garnering a fair amount of attention. Roseanne chatted with the host on his new Quarantined with Norm MacDonald for about 15 minutes and she did not hold back.

“You know what it is, Norm? I think they’re just trying to get rid of all my generation,” Roseanne told Norm.

As Norm and Roseanne talked, they discussed that she was currently living in Hawaii. He asked what the numbers were there, thinking that Hawaii would be fairly unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Roseanne did say that “99 percent” of the people on the island are isolating as they should be now. In addition, she said there was only one case there so far, although it does seem that the website for the Department of Health in Hawaii indicates otherwise.

As the conversation continued, Norm mentioned climate change and this prompted a comment from Roseanne about how she is on the autism spectrum. She said that as a result of being on the spectrum, she is always looking for ways to piece things together, and she thinks this coronavirus situation is happening as a way to force people to evolve.

From there, Roseanne shared specific thoughts about what she thinks is driving the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money, so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people,” Roseanne continued.

As The Daily Mail details, Norm didn’t seem especially dismissive of Roseanne’s coronavirus theory.

“Because there’s so many boomers that have money and do no work. So yeah, if you got them out of society — Yeah, that would be a thriller,” Norm replied.

Norm and Roseanne went from that to a handful of other topics. She also mentioned that she was planning a big lawsuit against Hollywood and she noted that she feels blessed to have all of this solitude right now to compile her thoughts and work on her strategy.

Roseanne certainly isn’t the only prominent figure to vocalize some unusual theories about the coronavirus. So far, however, it doesn’t seem as if anything especially concrete has emerged to validate Roseanne’s theory or any of the other unique takes that have been floating around.