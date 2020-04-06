Mark Palmer, Who Spit In Wife’s Face And Told Her He Hopes She Gets Coronavirus, Gets 42 Weeks in Jail

'This was a despicable incident where Palmer used excessive violence and made vile comments regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,' said a police spokesperson.

A British man who spit in his wife’s face and told her he hopes she gets coronavirus and dies has been sentenced to 42 weeks in jail, The Cambridge News reports.

Back on April 1, Mark Palmer, 55, was stuck at home, like so many Britons, due to coronavirus isolation. However, when his wife went out shopping, he invited a friend over for a beer, in defiance of social-distancing orders. When he wife got home at about 2:30 p.m. that day, she objected and told him he couldn’t be doing this. An argument started, and it soon turned violent.

Palmer purportedly pushed his wife several times and poured beer over her. At one point, he spit in her face and told her, “I hope you get coronavirus and die!”

When she tried to escape to alert the neighbors, Palmer followed her, kicking at her and throwing rocks at her. While the woman was able to get to a neighbor and call for help, Palmer smashed the woman’s iPad.

When police arrived, Palmer pleaded that it was just a lover’s quarrel.

When police tried to arrest him, Palmer reportedly assumed “a boxer’s stance” and tried to punch the cops with his fists. And when a second cop tried to arrest him, Palmer escaped to the back yard, before emerging with a concrete block held above his head.

He reportedly tried to chase police with the block, but was pepper-sprayed for his efforts. As police were attempting to cuff him, he spit in their faces and told them he was going to give them all coronavirus.

In court this week, Palmer pleaded guilty to admitted to common assault, two counts of criminal damage, two counts of assault by beating against an emergency worker, possession of class B drugs — as he was found to be in possession of cannabis when he was arrested. He was sentenced to 42 weeks in jail.

In a statement made available via Yahoo News U.K., Detective Constable Sean Clery called the incident “despicable,” especially in light of the perp using the threat of coronavirus as a weapon.

“This was a despicable incident where Palmer used excessive violence and made vile comments regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Further, Clery noted that U.K. police are still being vigilant about policing domestic violence during the pandemic.

“I hope the sentence shows how seriously both police and the courts take this type of criminality,” he said.

Pretending or threatening to infect people with coronavirus is being taken seriously in the U.S. as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in a span of a few days two men were arrested in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for allegedly coughing on grocery store workers and/or customers and saying they had coronavirus.