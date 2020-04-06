Hoda Kotb Giggles With Daughter Haley Joy At The Ballpark In Sweet New Video Days After On-Air Breakdown

Hoda Kotb made Monday a little less dreary by sharing a sweet video with her pint-sized daughter, Haley Joy. The 3-year-old has become a regular celebrity on social media and fans love it when she makes cameos on her mom’s page. This weekend, The Today Show host seemed to be in better spirits days after breaking down on the set of her hit morning show.

The seconds-long clip showed Kotb playing around with Haley at a ballpark. In the caption, the television personality indicated that she was getting some “weekend fresh air,” but did not specify if the video was filmed on Saturday or Sunday. Kotb’s shadow could be seen chasing after Haley while she ran the bases and the mother of two’s silhouette indicated she was holding her other daughter, Hope Catherine. Hope’s face failed to make an appearance on screen, however.

The trio appeared to be adhering to social distancing rules, as the video showed no other people in sight. Haley was all giggles, wearing her dark locks slicked back in a ponytail. A few loose strands fell around her face and were probably knocked loose when she was running. The cutie sported a light pink hoodie that had some sort of embroidering in the upper left chest area. She paired the top with some white patterned leggings on her tiny frame. The fashionista-in-training matched her scrunchie and reading glasses to the pink of her sweatshirt and looked as sweet as could be.

The adorable duo was in stitches through most of the video, with Haley rounding second and third base on film. Kotb teased her daughter each time she got close to her, yelling “bye” as she chased behind.

“Oh no, you’re beating us again!” the 55-year-old could be heard saying.

Fittingly, the clip came to an end with Haley stomping on home plate.

Since the update went live, it’s earned the mother of two plenty of attention from fans, garnering over 30,000 likes and upwards of 600 comments. Most fans were quick to comment on how sweet the pair’s mother/daughter relationship seems to be.

“Pure joy! We all need more of this content now,” one of Kotb’s fans commented.

“Oh the innocence and joy of a child…If we could only pause for a moment and view the world through her eyes, with such simplicity and no care…” another Instagram user added, alongside a single red heart emoji.

“This is just what you and your kids needed… sunshine, exercise, and happiness! Oh, and plenty of giggles! Love this video,” wrote a third follower.

The uplifting video came just days after Kotb broke down on air following an interview with Drew Brees. The talk show host confessed that at the time, she had simply reached her “breaking point” with all of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.