Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Tiny Shorts And Cut-Out Sports Bra

Savannah Prez stunned thousands of her 756,000 Instagram followers over the weekend with a post that showcased her incredible physique, particularly her quads and abs.

The post showed the Belgian fitness model and trainer standing in front of a full-length mirror for a selfie. She stood with her legs shoulder-width apart, showcasing her signature quads. Prez was next to a window in a location she often uses for her selfies, as those who follow her will notice. In the geotag, she simply revealed she snapped the photo in Belgium, without specifying where.

Prez rocked a pair of dark green shorts with a thick elastic waistband in light blue. The shorts sat just around her naval, hugging her chiseled midsection. The bottoms extended just past her groins, leaving her shapely legs fully on display.

Prez teamed her bottoms with a neon pink sports bra with thick straps that went over her shoulders. The top featured a large cut out in the middle, teasing a bit of her cleavage. Prez didn’t say where her workout set was from.

In her caption, Prez asked her fans what their biggest struggle has been while in quarantine. She shared that hers has been avoiding sugary snacks.

Since going live, the photo has attracted more than 36,300 likes and upwards of 620 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her physique and to express their admiration for Prez. While she received several messages in her native Dutch, the majority were in English.

“Mine is getting those 10k steps in, nutrition and training no problem,” one user answered, including a grinning face with sweat emoji at the end of the comment.

“Legssss,” replied another fan, following the words with a series of heart-eyes emoji.

“Same struggle,” a third user chimed in, pairing the reply with a smirking face emoji.

“I also can’t find weights anywhere… sold out,” added another one, trailing the comment with several exasperated emoji.

Prez often stuns her fans with snapshots that showcase her fit physique. As The Inquisitr has previously written, the model recently took to her Instagram page to share a throwback snapshot of herself at the beach. She sported a mismatched two-piece bathing suit consisting of an orange bandeau top and white thong bottoms that flaunted her booty. In her caption, she mused about how different the summer will be this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.