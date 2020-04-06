Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Sweatshirt And Underwear, Jokes About Mooning Neighbors For The Shot

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro recently surprised her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a sizzling quadruple Instagram update that showcased her incredible legs in a cozy at-home ensemble. The picture was taken on her balcony, and though she didn’t include a geotag on the post, she made a reference to Los Angeles in the caption.

On top, Kara covered up her curves in an oversized beige sweatshirt from the clothing brand boohoo. The sweatshirt featured an American flag on the front and had the words “California” and “Los Angeles” emblazoned across the chest in white type. The top also had a crew neckline that obscured her cleavage, and the loose style also hid her slim waist and hourglass physique. But despite covering up on top, she made the look a whole lot sexier by wearing a pair of white underwear and no other bottoms.

In the first snap, Kara perched on the edge of the modern black balcony railing. Her long locks tumbled down her shoulder in voluminous waves, obscuring part of her face as she stared directly at the camera. She braced herself on the balcony with one hand while the other rested on her thigh.

In the second image, Kara revealed her choice of footwear — a pair of worn white Converse sneakers. She brought one leg up, resting it against the wall behind her as she flashed a smile. She accessorized with dangling earrings and not much else.

For the third shot, the model spread her legs slightly on the balcony, gazing off into the distance with a smile on her face. In the fourth, she got a bit flirtatious and pursed her lips for the camera, blowing a kiss to her admirers. She also tugged slightly at the hem of her sweatshirt, revealing a hint of skin near her hip.

Kara paired the four sizzling shots with a hilarious caption that mentioned the extent she went to in order to obtain the sexy photos — and it seems she may have given her neighbors a bit of a show.

Her followers absolutely loved the new update, and the post racked up over 14,600 likes within just 55 minutes. It also received 225 comments in less than an hour.

“Perfection,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Can you moon us as well?” another follower asked, referencing Kara’s caption.

“Beautiful series of photos!” a third admirer added.

“I’d be willing to bet they didn’t mind,” another fan said, in reference to Kara’s neighbors.

