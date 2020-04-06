Detroit Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For Nurses, ‘I Just Love Them’

Allen Marshall bought gas for more than 50 Detroit nurses.

A man from Detroit, Michigan named Allen Marshall wanted to show his appreciation towards nurses during the coronavirus so he decided to buy their gas for them. Marshall used up all of his $900 savings to buy the gas for more than 50 nurses he had never even met before just to show how much he cared, according to CNN.

Marshall spent two straight days at an Exxon gas station nearby a local hospital, Detroit Medical Center, where he knew many nurses would be heading to work to save lives, putting their own health at risk in the process. He stood by the road for hours holding up a sign that read “FREE GAS FOR NURSES” in big red letters.

Marshall’s wife is an essential worker at Blue Cross Blue Shield, where she is also putting her life at risk for the betterment of others. Thus, he understood the fear and uncertainty that essential employees are dealing with right now. After he dropped his wife off at work, he proceeded to embark on his generous project.

Marshall had been saving up his money to buy something special for himself but decided the funds would be put to better use this way. When asked what his motivation was behind the generous gesture, his answer was simple.

“I just love them and I want them to know that,” he said.

“Oh my goodness, that is so nice of him. That’s so good. God bless him.” one unidentified nurse said of Marshall’s good works.

After the second day was over, Marshall’s money had run out. However, he still wanted to show his appreciation to the doctors, nurses, first responders, medics, and other courageous people that are serving others during this time. Thus, he flipped his sign over and wrote a new message, “THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU DO!!!” which he held up to those driving by.

Marshall’s kindness has touched the hearts of many and has encouraged others to give back. One woman, identified only as Alana, said her nephew was a nurse and she wanted to give back in tribute to him. Thus, she bought another $200 worth of gas for nurses.

“It just kills me every day to know that he’s going to work. I don’t know if he could get sick or what’s going to happen. They’re heroes and we need to do what we can to support them,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, nurses are truly risking everything right now with many even working without proper protective equipment due to shortages.