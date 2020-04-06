Cindy Prado Flaunts Fantastic Physique In Figure-Hugging Mini Dress

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, April 6, American model Cindy Prado shared a series of tantalizing snaps with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the 27-year-old posing in front of a crosswalk. Buildings and trees can be seen in the blurred background. The Instagram influencer sizzled in a ribbed, pastel blue mini dress with white stripes on the sleeves from the clothing company Meshki. The figure-hugging ensemble accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and long, lean legs. Cindy piled on accessories, sporting black sunglasses, statement earrings, layered necklaces, numerous rings, a gold chain bracelet, and a white handbag.

The digital influencer styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup. The application featured sculpted eyebrows and matte nude lipstick. Her long nails were also manicured and painted black.

The first image consists of Cindy standing with her shoulders back and her back arched, giving fans a good view of her curvaceous side profile. She raised one of her hands, as she gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips. She altered her position for the following picture by rotating her body slightly and turning her head to look off into the distance. The third photo shows Cindy facing away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. In the final shot, she once again faced forward, but changed up her pose by reaching toward her sunglasses.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Meshki by complimenting the quality of the brand’s clothing.

The tantalizing post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes. Many of Cindy’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You look fabulous girl,” gushed a fan, adding a string of pink heart, kissing face, and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful!!! You’re so pretty!!!” wrote a different devotee.

“Wow absolutely stunning,” commented another follower.

“You are a beautiful young woman,” added a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that the Miami-native has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading suggestive pictures, in which she wore a chambray shirt and a pair of coordinating underwear. That provocative post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.