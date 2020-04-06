Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Has News For Molly, Jordan Wants Revenge, & Chase Has Questions

Big developments are on the horizon and Tuesday’s show will be an emotional one, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. Cyrus is out of Pentonville, but he is sticking around Port Charles in hopes of building his business there. However, Jordan may be going after him, and she may not be the only one.

Spoilers indicate that TJ will be released this week — based on the sneak peek that aired at the end of Monday’s episode, that comes on Tuesday. It seems that the men working for Cyrus will simply dump an unconscious TJ outside General Hospital, and Jordan will quickly learn of his release.

The sneak peek showed Sam telling Molly that they need to get to General Hospital — this is certainly related to TJ. Sam must get word of his return first, and she hustles Molly there. Jordan was not particularly kind to Molly the last time they saw one another. However, General Hospital spoilers indicate that TJ will be quite relieved to see Molly in his room when he regains consciousness.

Thanks to Jordan, Cyrus is very close to being a free man. Will he hold up his end of the bargain and release TJ?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @jeffkober @Bri_Nic_Henry pic.twitter.com/aESnZYGl8K — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 6, 2020

As Jordan watches over TJ, she will vow to take care of Cyrus. Before his release from Pentonville, Jordan had warned the new mob boss that she would kill him if her son wasn’t returned to her. Now, TJ has been returned, but it sounds as if his condition will initially be quite poor and this will spark a deep desire in Jordan to get revenge on her son’s behalf.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that there will be a lot of people in and out of TJ’s room at GH during Tuesday’s show. Chase will seemingly show up looking to ask some questions, as the sneak peek shows him looking down toward someone as he asks if that person can identify the kidnappers.

TJ doesn’t necessarily know anything about the men who took him, but Jordan sure does. However, it seems likely that she will manage to warn him and discourage him from cooperating with Chase and the PCPD. Viewers will be curious to see how Jordan navigates this situation going forward, trying to maintain her position as police commissioner without revealing to anybody else that she’s crossed a lot of lines in relation to Cyrus.

In addition, Jason and Cyrus will cross paths during the next show, but as SheKnows Soaps teased, Jason will stand his ground. Cyrus has shown that he is not a man who is easily intimidated, but Jason certainly isn’t, either.

Who will Cyrus target next and should he perhaps concentrate on protecting himself first and foremost? General Hospital spoilers suggest that this will get pretty chaotic in the days ahead, which means Cyrus’ days may be numbered.