Mia Khalifa Rocks Sexy White ‘Wedding Dress’ On Instagram

Mia Khalifa stunned her 19.4 million Instagram followers today with a brand-new update. With a lot of time on her hands due to the quarantine period, the 27-year-old sports commentator decided to fit one of her many “wedding dresses,” showcasing her incredible curves for her fans to see.

For the latest upload, Mia was seen inside her home, standing in front of a full-body mirror, clad in her sultry outfit. She posed with her right foot forward, showing off her toned leg through the slit of the dress, as she looked over her phone’s screen and took the selfie.

She rocked a long, white dress, made of silk, which perfectly flaunted her enviable curves. It had a low-cut neckline that displayed a generous amount of cleavage, almost exposing her buxom curves, though that did not bother her as she posed confidently. Also, it boasted thin straps that went over her shoulders and had a thigh-high slit.

Mia sported a dainty gold choker necklace, delicate-looking bracelets on each of her wrists, and a simple gold ring on her right finger. She had her highlighted tresses parted in the middle and styled in loose waves, hanging down over her shoulder and back. Her simple makeup application included well-defined eyebrows and light pink color on her lips.

The influencer wrote a lengthy caption, explaining that she has “12 wedding dresses,” including the one she wore in the snapshot for her upcoming wedding to Swedish chef, Robert Sandberg. She felt sad about their plans, not pushing-through as scheduled due to the COVID-19 situation, so she decided to wear the dress at home, thinking about her “wedding week.”

Many of her fans got curious and asked her where she got the bridal dress. While Mia did not directly answer in the comments section, she responded through Instagram Stories and revealed that her rehearsal dinner dress was made by Markarian NYC. She also shared that the luxury womenswear label didn’t give her a “discount,” so didn’t bother tagging the brand in the post.

Among her millions of followers, many were quick to react to her latest update. Within just 3 hours of going live, the new share received over 911,000 likes and only 21 comments, as Mia regulated the post.

“Stop, I’m gonna cry. You look so amazing!!” one of her followers commented on the post.

“A d*mn queen in a wedding dress,” another admirer gushed.

“Prettiest bride,” wrote a third social media fan.

“Zoom wedding,” said a fourth Instagram user, adding a bride with veil emoji at the end of the comment.