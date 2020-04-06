Boris Johnson Is In Intensive Care After COVID-19 Diagnosis

'Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened,' says a government spokesperson.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved into Intensive Care while battling COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, BBC News reports.

Johnson, 55, admitted in late March that he had tested positive for the virus. At the time, as CNN reported, Johnson said that he was self-isolating and that he intended to continue to lead his country’s fight against the deadly pandemic from his home.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

That evening, Johnson was seen on video at the door of the British Prime Minister’s official home at 10 Downing Street, joining his fellow Britons in applauding the U.K.’s health workers. He was joined by his chief finance minister, Rishi Sunak, who stood a few feet away.

That footage of Johnson applauding U.K. health workers was interspersed with other video from around the United Kingdom, video which was broadcast across the Commonwealth as Queen Elizabeth II addressed her subjects.

By April 5, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, rumors were circulating that the Prime Minister’s condition had worsened, and a Russian news agency was reporting that he would be placed on a ventilator.

Now, the British government has confirmed that the Prime Minister’s condition has “worsened.”

On Sunday, he was admitted to London’s St. Thomas Hospital with “persistent symptoms.” And on Monday evening local time (Monday afternoon Eastern time), a government spokesperson confirmed that he’s been moved into Intensive Care.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital,” the statement reads.

The statement went on to note that Mr. Johnson is “receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

In his stead, Johnson has authorized Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize “where necessary.”

Meanwhile, that the Prime Minister has been diagnosed with a highly-contagious disease has raised questions about whether or not Johnson had exposed other members of the British government to the virus. CNN noted that the Prime Minister’s official home, where government meetings take place, is “a maze of cramped offices and narrow corridors,” effectively meaning that members of the British government aren’t able to practice the same social-distancing guidelines they recommend for their constituents.

As Business Insider reported in late March, a handful of government officials across the world, and at least one spouse of a head of state, have tested positive for coronavirus. Johnson is the only head of state, as of this writing, to have been sickened by the pandemic.

This is a breaking news story. More information about Boris Johnson’s condition will be provided as it becomes available.