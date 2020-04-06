Brunette Bombshell Gemstar Shows Off Signature Curves In White Booty Shorts

Gemstar sent more than a few hearts racing on Monday, April 6, when she took to her Instagram page to post a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself in a skimpy set that put her signatures curves front and center, much to the delight of thousands of her 2 million fans and followers.

The British bombshell posed next to a large stuffed panda with a Jamaican bandana around its neck, which was placed on a beige couch in an elegant living room. Gemstar, who is of Jamaican and Irish descent as per her Twitter bio, had her hands around the panda as she struck poses that showcased her figure. The first photo showed the model and Instagram sensation with her back to the camera, showcasing her voluptuous lower body and toned booty. In the shot, she had her legs apart, highlighting her strong quads and shapely legs.

The second show sat Gemstar facing the camera, offering a frontal view of her outfit and body. This time, she placed one leg in front of the other, in a way that further showcased the curves of her lower body. In both instances, Gemstar looked at the camera straight-on with fierce eyes and lips parted in a seductive way. Gemstar didn’t include a geotag with her post to reveal where the pictures were taken.

Gemstar rocked an all white set that contrasted with her caramel skin tone. She had on a pair of booty shorts that sat high on her frame, hugging her derriere tightly. The stretchy fabric of the bottoms clung to her lower body, outlining her curvy figure.

She teamed her bottoms with a matching lacy top that featured thin straps that went over her shoulders. The neckline that adorned with lace and dipped into her chest, teasing quite a bit of her ample cleavage. As she revealed in her caption, her set was from Fashion Nova, a brand that often teams up with models and influencers.

Unsurprisingly, the photo was an immediate hit with her fans. Within the first hour of being published, the post has garnered more than 29,000 likes and upwards of 720 comment, suggesting it will continue to attract interactions in the coming hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to shower her with compliments.

“Those legs,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“You are amazing,” replied another fan, including an emoji blowing a heart kiss at the end of the message.

“Hot quarantine,” a third user chimed in, adding a string of fire emoji after the words.