Dana White Named In Lawsuit As Victim Of Sex-Tape Extortion Scheme Involving Stripper & Her Boyfriend

UFC president Dana White was named as the victim of a sex-tape extortion scheme from 2015. The man who went to jail for extortion, Ernesto Joshua Ramos, filed a new lawsuit against White which alleged he broke a lucrative non-disclosure contract between the two.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the incident dated back to 2014 and 2015 when the UFC honcho had an affair with a stripper who secretly used her cellphone and recorded the two having sex. The woman was Ramos’ live-in girlfriend and the Las Vegas, Nevada real estate agent demanded $200,000 from White to stop him from going public with the video.

In 2015, Ramos was arrested and charged with trying to extort White, whose identity was hidden by the court as “Las Vegas businessman” during the case. The FBI had filmed an exchange of money between Ramos and White, and the 42-year-old was convicted. He plead guilty and served 366 days in jail.

Ramos claimed White promised him $450,000 if he did not go public with the 50-year-old’s identity after the criminal case was closed, and alleged White reneged on the non-disclosure agreement set up with his legal team. The lawsuit also claimed Ramos never demanded money and White’s lawyers lied to the FBI to get them to investigate him.

Ramos’ suit alleged that White pressured him into a guilty plea so his identity could be hidden during and after the trial.

“The actions of White were fraudulent, oppressive and designed to encourage Ramos to plead guilty so he could negotiate a substantial settlement, which would prevent the disclosure of his actions at trial,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the suit alleged.

White blasted the lawsuit against him in a statement to the publication. He said Ramos filed it in another attempt to extort the UFC president.

“I just found out that a bullsh*t lawsuit was filed against me yesterday. This guy went to federal prison for trying to extort me over five years ago. Now he’s hired a lawyer who is also a convicted felon, and he’s trying to extort me again for $10 million. He got no money from me last time and he won’t be getting any money from me this time. I look forward to the court dismissing this quickly so I can get rid of these scumbags forever.”

As reported by The Inquisitr, White made headlines last month when he planned to hold UFC events even though other major sports leagues such as the NBA and NHL had suspended activity due to the coronavirus outbreak. White claimed Donald Trump had told him it would be safe.