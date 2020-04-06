Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo’s Shocking Discovery

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 7 feature Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) who will make a shocking discovery. While trying to do good for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), she will stumble upon a startling truth that will have her head spinning with possibilities, per She Knows Soaps.

Flo Visits Dr. Escobar

Flo will visit Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) after she receives a sweet gift of flowers from Sally. She wants to know more about Sally’s condition and if they can do anything to help the redhead cope with her terminal illness.

But when Flo arrives at the doctor’s practice, she will immediately notice that she seems jumpy. Dr. Escobar doesn’t want to talk about her patient and wants to get rid of Flo. After all, she cannot talk about Sally’s case and break doctor-patient confidentiality.

But Flo will push the issue. She wants to know if there aren’t any alternative treatment options available to Sally and if they have explored every possible avenue for her to prolong her life. She wants the physician to talk to Sally about fighting for her life. But Dr. Escobar doesn’t want to talk about Sally. As The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know, Sally isn’t sick and the doctor doesn’t want to continue lying to her loved ones about her condition.

Flo Spies Dr. Escobar’s Designs

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Flo will sense that there’s more going on than meets the eye. She will question Dr. Escobar because she doesn’t understand why she’s so nervous when discussing Sally. She wants to know if there’s anything else going on that she should know about.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will have a look around the office. She will suddenly spy a folder of fashion sketches. It seems as if the doctor has an interest in designing and this will pique Flo’s interest. Could the doctor be hiding something?

Flo will realize that the doctor enjoys designing and, at the very least, loves drawing beautiful clothing. Flo may suspect that Dr. Escobar has other interests, besides medicine, and that there’s more to the physician than meets the eye. In fact, isn’t it strange that both Sally and her diagnosing doctor have the same passion?

Flo will have plenty to think about as she returns home. But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that when Wyatt tells her that Sally will only fight for her life if he gets back together with her, Flo will start putting the pieces of the puzzle together.