Rose McGowan Blasts Media For ‘Covering Up’ Joe Biden Sexual Assault Allegation

Actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan recently blasted the media for “covering up” the sexual assault allegations leveled against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by his former employee, Tara Reade. As McGowan noted, the accusation has received curiously little coverage from mainstream media outlets.

“I don’t have Covid-19, but the media in USA is making me ill,” she tweeted last week.

“The complicity machine is hard at work covering up for Creepy @joebiden. Has @nbcnews asked any hard questions? Everyone knows he’ll lose, why not go hard? Why not TELL THE TRUTH.”

McGowan was responding to The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald, who called it “shocking” that no cable news hosts have pressed Biden on the allegations during interviews. The award-winning journalist also praised Democracy Now for interviewing Reade, a former staffer in Biden’s Senate office.

Tara Reade, a former staffer in Joe Biden's Senate office, says he sexually assaulted her in 1993. "I actually tried to tell this story to some extent in 1993," she says. "But I was too afraid." pic.twitter.com/YHzlHyyGmy — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) March 31, 2020

Elsewhere, on Sunday evening, McGowan took aim at The New York Times for staying silent on the disturbing allegations.

“I’d say ⁦@nytimes it’s because the public sees your favoritism and your utter hypocrisy,” she tweeted in response to a report from the publication questioning the reported lack of media trust among Americans. “Yes, you go after the reprehensible Trump, but leave Biden accusations alone. You are the problem.”

As reported by Breitbart, McGowan also retweeted criticisms of Alyssa Milano, a fellow #MeToo advocate who supports Biden and has yet to speak out on the allegation. She previously criticized Milano’s work in the #MeToo movement, saying that she thinks her fellow actress is a “lie,” ABC News reported.

“I’m not looking at this from the outside,” McGowan said to ABC News Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang in a January 2018 interview. “I have a lot of experience.”

McGowan pointed to Milano’s marriage to a Creative Artists Agency (CAA) agent and the agency’s alleged connection to Time’s Up, a#MeToo advocacy group. The group, which reportedly has links to a top Biden adviser, is accused of refusing to publicize Reade’s claim.

McGowan appeared to suggest that Milano’s role in the #MeToo movement is more calculated than it seems.

“Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA. Where do they meet? CAA? Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA.”

According to Breitbart, the Biden campaign “exponentially increased” payments to SKDKnickerbocker, the firm that founded Time’s Up. Notably, in January and February, the campaign reportedly donated $806,000.

Reade opened up about the alleged sexual assault on the podcast of Rolling Stone journalist Katie Halper. She accused Biden of putting his hands underneath her clothes and penetrating her with his fingers. Before the recent accusation, Reade went public with a separate, less graphic charge last year when she claimed Biden touched her inappropriately during her time in his Senate office.