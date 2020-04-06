Kiki Passo Flashes Plenty Of Skin In Neon Green Bikini

Miami-based model Kiki Passo gave her followers something to get excited about with her latest Instagram share. The beauty uploaded a series of photos that saw her flashing plenty of skin in a strappy bikini.

Kiki’s sexy two-piece was a neon green color. The top was open in the middle of her breasts, showing off her cleavage. It also gave her fans a good look at her underboob. Straps from the top wrapped around her slender waist and tied into a loopy bow on her side. The bottoms were a classic bikini style with strings that sat low on her hips. She also donned a matching mini skirt coverup. She accessorized with a pendant necklace and a chunky bracelet.

Kiki’s post was comprised of three snapshots that showed her standing next to a white wall. Part of a hanging wicker chair could be seen off to the side of the pictures.

In the first image, Kiki faced the camera and held the coverup down on her thighs, showing off her hips in the skimpy bottoms. Her flat abs were on display as she looked at the camera with her lips parted.

The second photo captured Kiki as she lowered the skirt. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her hourglass figure. Her bronze skin glowed as she gave the camera a serious look.

Kiki was wearing the coverup in the third picture. She stood with her arms crossed over her midsection, squeezing her breasts together. She wore a sultry smile as she stood with one leg forward.

The model wore her blond dresses parted in the middle and straight down. Her makeup application included thick lashes, blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink shade on her lips.

The post was a smash hit, garnering more than 25,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, she asked her followers to pick one picture they liked most.

Most of her followers had a hard time choosing just one favorite.

“Hard to pick a favourite as you look so beautiful in each of the pictures,” one admirer told her.

“Why can’t I pick all 3. You look amazing in all of them,” said a second Instagram user.

“1, 2 and 3 your looking absolutely stunning in all 3 very nice,” a third fan wrote.

“Personally I am a fan of an ALL OF THE ABOVE option!!” joked a fourth commenter.

Kiki knows how to get the attention of her followers — and most of the time that involves wearing skimpy clothing, like the floral bikini she wore not too long ago.