Demi Rose Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Sheer White Bodysuit

The British model left little to the imagination in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, April 6, British model Demi Rose Mawby shared a suggestive snap with her 13.8 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing picture, taken in London, England, shows the 25-year-old kneeling outside on wood planks in front of a brick wall. Demi placed her hands on her knees and tilted her head as she gazed directly into the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

She sizzled in a sheer white bodysuit with billowy sleeves from the clothing company PrettyLittleThing. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the low-cut ensemble. The bodysuit also accentuated Demi’s slender waist and curvaceous hips, and she accessorized the sultry look with sparkling rings.

For the photo, the model styled her highlighted hair in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, which included sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a deep red color.

In the caption, the digital influencer appeared to be describing what she does during the day while self-quarantining. Demi also seemingly asked her followers how they have been keeping themselves occupied. In addition, she provided an additional advertisement for PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

Some fans flocked to the comments section to answer Demi’s question.

“Just hanging out around the house. Bit of cleaning. Bit of [The] Grand Tour. Trying not to go stir crazy,” wrote one commenter.

“Reading more. Also binging on Netflix as well!!!! Stay safe!!” added another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Demi’s followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments. Some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are so beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“WOW you look absolutely gorgeous,” chimed in a different devotee.

Demi engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 200,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her in risque outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a crochet dress with nothing underneath. That picture has been liked over 500,000 times since it was shared.