Melissa Riso Kicks ‘Any Negative Thoughts Away’ In Lace Lingerie Set

Melissa Riso is bringing the heat to her Instagram page once again, this time in a sexy shot that showed her clad in wine red lingerie. The actress encouraged her fans to start the week off on the right note by kicking any negative thoughts away. She seemed to be referring to everyone’s time in quarantine, reminding all 1.2 million followers to focus on their health and what they’re thankful for, instead of dwelling on the negative.

In the sexy post, the model slayed in a lacy two-piece lingerie set. The top featured beautiful ornate details around both cups, scalloping a little on the edges. The plunging neckline helped to flaunt her abundant cleavage, while also drawing attention to Riso’s enviable abs. The straps were made of a shiny silk material, matching the color of the bra itself. A light-wash jean jacket hung off the back of her shoulders, exposing a small portion of her tanned arm.

The bottoms appeared to be just as sexy, although they were mostly hidden from view, due to the black-haired beauty kicking her leg up. Only a thin, floss-like side that hit in the middle of her hip could be seen. Riso bent her other leg in front of her, showing off her hard work at the gym by drawing attention to her insanely fit stems. She appeared to be posing in her backyard, geotagging the location in Los Angeles, where she has been spending most of her time social distancing.

The television personality added a few small accents to her look, including a little silver necklace and diamond stud earrings. She strayed away from her usual hairstyle, opting to wear her part on the side and tied her tresses into a thick braid the fell down the right side of her shoulder. She added a beautiful application of makeup as well, complete with eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

In just an hour, the post has been showered with compliments from Risos’ fans. So far, followers have clicked the “like” button more than 5,000 times, while over 150 have commented.

“You’re definitely one of the most sexy hot beautiful woman on this planet!!” one fan excitedly wrote, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Sheesh who helps you get your body looking like that. Amazing,” admired a second Instagram user.

“Beautiful pictures and beautiful Body very nice sexy,” a third follower commented, alongside a few red rose emoji.

Late last month, as reported by The Inquisitr, Riso sported the same sexy lingerie set, joking with fans that she wasn’t single or taken.